Sterlington and West Monroe both dropped pool play openers as the 15U Dixie Majors World Series got underway Thursday morning at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
Pool play continues through Friday night. Sterlington and West Monroe collide Friday at 11 a.m. Both teams play again Friday at 7 p.m. — West Monroe vs. Dyersburg, Tenn. and Sterlington vs. Camden, Ark.
In Thursday’s 9 a.m. Pool A games, Dyersburg defeated Sterlington 6-2 while Camden breezed to a 15-0 win over West Monroe.
Dyersburg 6, Sterlington 2
Dyersburg used a four-run fourth to topple the tournament hosts.
Sterlington went up 1-0 in the top of the first when Cayden Henry singled, moved to third as Kaden O’Quain reached on a fielding error, and tallied on a wild pitch.
Missing out on an opportunity to add to its lead, Sterlington left the bases loaded in the third.
James Wilson’s two-out single plated Bryan Robbins, who walked, with the equalizer in the home half of the frame.
Sterlington regained the lead, 2-1, in the fourth.
Broc Hogan hit into a fielder’s choice, Max Risinger was safe via error and Bryan Folmar walked to fill the bases. Hogan scored when Henry hit into a force play.
Dyersburg assumed command with a big fourth inning.
Consecutive one-out singles by Lucas Barger, Brandon French and Robbins put the Tennessee team ahead to stay.
Moments later, Ty Beavers was hit by a pitch. Robbins was caught stealing third on the front end of a double steal on a nice throw by Henry for the second out. The lefty swinging Hardin then drilled an RBI double to the right-center gap. Next, Jacob Bryant reached on a misplayed fly ball to the outfield, bringing the score to 5-2.
Barger’s one-out base hit chased home Noah Moncrief, who singled and swiped second, with an insurance marker in the fifth to wrap up the scoring.
Hardin started on the mound for Dyersburg with Beavers collecting the win in middle relief and Bryant securing the save.
Tennessee out-hit Sterlington 9-3 as Hardin doubled and singled, Moncrief and Barger supplied two singles apiece, and Robbins, Wilson and French furnished base knocks.
Henry went 2-for-3 and John Barr singled for Sterlington.
Carter Volion was dealt the loss with Sterling Sims and Mason Owens working out of the bullpen.
Camden 15, West Monroe 0
Seth Edwards went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and Austin Jobe threw an abbreviated no-hitter as Camden took out West Monroe.
Cade Pigott’s two-run double and Edwards’ RBI single staked Camden to a 3-0 first inning lead.
Camden settled matters with seven in the second and five in the third.
Jobe struck out two and walked four in the three-inning contest.
Edwards was joined in the 10-hit attack by Pigott with a double, and Martavious Thomas, Richard Claroy, Brad Launius, Jobe, Zach East and Cooper O’Bryant with base hits.
