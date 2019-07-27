Eli Stringer singled home the decisive run in the bottom of the sixth and Peyton Parker turned in a complete game effort as Monroe trimmed Hueytown, Ala. 3-2 Saturday afternoon in the Dixie Majors 19U World Series at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
Monroe, the defending World Series champion, will take on North Charleston, S.C. in Sunday’s second round at 4 p.m. Hueytown will be matched against Laurel, Miss. at 10 a.m. in the elimination bracket.
With the score deadlocked at 2-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, Carson Jones drew a leadoff walk and pilfered second. Stepping to the plate with two down, Stringer delivered the clutch RBI base hit to right-center.
“Eli’s a guy we trust in the box to have productive at bats, and he did twice for us today,” Monroe coach Jay Culver said of Stringer’s 2-for-3, two-RBI output. “Eli does multiple things for us, and today he came up big in a big-time spot.”
Alabama placed the tying run in scoring position in the seventh as Josh Owen reached on a two-out fielding error and swiped second. Unfazed, Parker settled matters with his ninth punchout.
“Peyton has been very good for us all summer just like he was for West Ouachita in the spring,” Culver said. “He is a guy we definitely rely on to get the job done, and he did his thing today.”
Carson Jones also got Monroe started in the second, lashing a leadoff double down the left field line, stealing third and continuing home on an errant throw to open the scoring.
Justin Lawson then drew a free pass and eventually scored on Stringer’s first RBI single of the contest.
Collecting three of its four hits, Alabama matched Monroe’s deuce in the third.
Owen opened the frame with a base hit, Landon Moore singled with one away and Spencer Jinks stroked a two-out single up the middle and scampered to second on an error to square the score at 2.
Parker, a Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College-bound right-hander, settled in from there, sitting down nine straight batters before issuing his only walk to Luke Nolen with two outs in the sixth.
Nolen, meanwhile, pitched around Connor Jones’ two-out triple in the fourth and Luke Farrar’s two-out base knock in the fifth.
“(Nolen) threw a good game,” Culver said. “We didn’t adjust very well at the plate, and it hurt us. Hopefully, we will do a better job of making adjustments the rest of the week.”
While there is always room for improvement, Monroe was able to advance in the winner’s bracket with a hard-fought victory over a quality first-round foe.
“Any time you step out here in a tournament, you never know what type of opponent you are going to get,” Culver said. “Obviously, it’s always good to take care of Game 1.”
Parker allowed one earned run in the 99-pitch outing for the win.
Monroe out-hit Hueytown 5-4 as Stringer came through with the two RBI singles, Connor Jones tripled, Carson Jones was 1-for-2 with a double and scored twice, and Farrar singled.
Moore, Jinks, Nolen and Owen singled for Alabama.
Nolen pitched admirably in defeat, allowing three runs on five hits through 5.2 innings. He fanned six and walked three.
Note: All World Series games may be viewed via livestream at lspn.live. Play-by-play commentary will be provided for the semifinals and finals.
*****
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Scores
Game 1 — Powhatan, Va. 7, Gaston County, N.C. 2
Game 2 — Brooksville, Fla. 2, McNairy County, Tenn. 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 7, Columbia County, Ga. 6
Game 4 — Marshall, Texas 12, Jefferson Parish East Bank 3
Game 5 — North Charleston, S.C. 9, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 6 — Monroe 3, Hueytown, Ala. 2
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — McNairy County, Tenn. vs. Gaston County, S.C., 10 a.m. (Field 4)
Game 8 — Columbia County, Ga. vs. JPRD, 10 a.m. (Field 5)
Game 9 — Laurel, Miss. vs. Hueytown, Ala., 10 a.m. (Field 4)
Game 10 — Brooksville, Fla. vs. Powhatan, Va., 1 p.m. (Field 5)
Game 11 — Prescott, Ark. vs. Marshall, Texas, 4 p.m. (Field 4)
Game 12 — Monroe, La. vs. North Charleston, S.C., 4 p.m. (Field 5)
