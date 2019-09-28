Fullback Jordan Townsend ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns as Sterlington improved to 4-0 with a 35-14 road victory over Springhill North Webster.
Townsend nearly doubled his yardage for the season with his fifth career 100-yard game Friday night to help offset the early departure of tailback Dallas Reagor. The senior tailback rolled his ankle late in the first half, and was withheld for the duration of the contest as a precautionary measure. With the Panthers idle this week, Reagor is expected to be good to go in time for the District 2-3A opener at Union Parish on Friday, Oct. 11.
North Webster (2-2) picked up a pair of first downs on the game’s opening possession before turning the ball over on a fumble at the Sterlington 40.
Reagor put the Panthers ahead to stay on a 28-yard dash seven plays later.
North Webster again crossed into Sterlington territory on its second series only to be denied.
Reclaiming possession at their own 18 on an interception by Jayden Davis, the Panthers marched 82 yards on seven plays to go up 14-0 with 28 seconds to play in the opening frame. Townsend powered into the end zone from a yard out, and Reagor ran the 2-point conversion.
Quarterback Jacquez Thomas completed a six-play, 79-yard drive to bring the Knights within 14-6 early in the second period.
It would remain 14-6 until the Panthers embarked upon a methodical 13-play, 83-yard drive to after receiving the second half kickoff. Townsend’s seven-yard run and Jacob Green’s PAT expanded the margin to 21-6 with 6:11 to play in the third quarter.
North Webster needed just four plays to get back on the board. Thomas sealed the 64-yard drive with a 31-yard TD strike to Roc Hawthorne. Jatareon Robinson’s conversion run brought the Knights within 21-14 with 4:20 remaining in the third period.
Sterlington needed just 47 seconds to respond. Hayes Crockett’s 76-yard pass to tight end Hixson Street increased the difference to 28-14.
After the two sides traded punts, an interception by Dorian Eddins enabled the Panthers to regain possession at their own 31.
Seven plays later, Townsend barged into the end zone from seven yards out. Townsend’s third touchdown of the evening enlarged the Panthers lead to 35-14 with 6:35 remaining.
Sterlington churned out 324 yards while finishing with 400 yards of total offense.
North Webster managed 165 yards through the air, but had only 15 rushing yards to show for 26 carries. Hawthorne was responsible for the bulk of the Knights offensive production with four receptions for 106 yards.
Meanwhile, the Panthers defense came away with five turnovers, including interceptions by Davis, Luke Handy and Eddins.
Notes: Sterlington defensive coordinator Randy Carr missed the game due to the death of his father, James Dwight Carr, on Friday. … Head coach Lee Doty stepped in to run the defense. … Sterlington has allowed a combined 58 yards rushing over the past two weeks.
________________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
SHS ……………………………….. NW
18 …..……… First downs ………… 12
58-324 …… Rushes-yards ……… 26-15
76 ……..…… Passing yards ……… 165
5-2-0 …….. Passes (A-C-I) ……… 21-10-3
4-32.5 …… Punts-avg. ………….. 2-40.5
2-0 ….……. Fumbles-lost ……….. 3-2
11-80 …….. Penalties-yards …… 4-30
SCORING SUMMARY
Sterlington …….. 14 0 14 7—35
North Webster …. 0 6 8 0—14
FIRST QUARTER
S—Dallas Reagor 28-run (kick failed), 5:10
S—Jordan Townsend 1-run (Reagor run), 0:28
SECOND QUARTER
NW—Jacquez Thomas 4-run (kick failed), 10:36
THIRD QUARTER
S—Townsend 7-run (Jacob Green kick), 6:11
NW—Roc Hawthorne 31-pass from Thomas (Jatareon Robinson run), 4:20
S—Hixson Street 76-pass from Hayes Crockett (Green kick), 3:33
FOURTH QUARTER
S—Townsend 7-run (Green kick), 6:35
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Sterlington: Townsend 18-152-3, Reagor 9-67-1, Zach Crain 12-45, Crockett 13-45. North Webster: Thomas 11-22-1.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Sterlington: Crockett 5-2-0-76-1. North Webster: Thomas 21-10-3-165-1.
RECEIVING—Sterlington: Street 2-80-1. North Webster: Hawthorne 4-106-1.
