Oak Grove came up with four takeaways in the second half, and mounted just enough offense to upend St. Frederick 21-7 in a hard-nosed District 2-1A throw down Friday night at Chip Luffey Stadium.
With both defenses asserting themselves early on, every yard was earned in the hard-hitting, physical matchup. Ultimately, five turnovers, including four interceptions, led to the Warriors’ undoing.
“Give a lot of credit to Oak Grove,” St. Fred coach Andy Robinson said. “Obviously, they have a great defense. Their pass rush affected our ability to throw the ball. We had to take some chances throwing the ball. When you start taking chances, good things can happen, and bad things can happen.”
Oak Grove converted a short field into the go-ahead touchdown midway through the third quarter.
Otis Moore’s 15-yard punt return allowed the Tigers to start their second series of the half from the plus-36. An incomplete pass later, Moore spotted a crevice up the middle — created by a block from Jacob Gunter — and was off to the races. James Clack’s extra point made it 14-7, Tigers, with 5:32 to play in quarter number three.
Aided by a pass interference flag, St. Fred moved the chains to its own 41 on its next possession before Kameron Franklin picked off a third down pass.
“We weren’t expecting it to be this tough of a game, but it was (Oak Grove shutout the Warriors 34-0 last season),” Franklin said. “I just wanted to encourage my teammates and give the team an extra push, and help us get the win. I was surprised to see the ball because I thought they would throw to somebody else.”
Franklin’s nine-yard return put the Tigers in favorable field position, once again, at the St. Fred 32.
However, Caleb Scurfield’s first down sack resulted in a nine-yard loss, and eventually led to a punting situation.
Starting from their own 20 after De’Mon White’s 36-yard punt went for a touchback, the Warriors quickly advanced into Oak Grove territory. Chris Bell broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage for a 19-yard reception, and Alex Rightsell threw to Beau Bennett for 15 yards and another first down at the plus-41.
Nelson Sparks’ 12-yard catch and Rightsell’s 12-yard scramble led to a first-and-goal at the 8. Moments later, Trey Allen picked off a second down pass in the end zone to thwart the threat.
Two series later, Deuce Clement’s 12-yard interception return to the St. Fred 16 set up Ron Craten’s 12-yard run for the clinching score with 2:03 remaining.
“I was proud of our guys, especially our defense,” Robinson said. “I think everybody already knew about their defensive line, but I thought our defensive line really showed up tonight.
“It was a good game for us. If we get in the playoffs, we are going to have to play teams like this.”
Clement’s four-yard misdirection run on a fourth-and-goal from the three capped a 14-play, 64-yard drive to open the scoring late in the first quarter.
Taking over at the Oak Grove 40 after a short punt two series later, the Warriors converted a big fourth down of their own.
Facing fourth-and-seven from the Oak Grove 37, Rightsell threw to Beau Bennett for 20 yards and a first down at the 17. On third-and-10, Johnson flagged down a pass at the 2 and crossed into the end zone. Will Ellender’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 7:43 to play before halftime.
“We made some plays, but we have to be more consistent,” Robinson said.
St. Fred would get one more shot to take the lead before halftime. Robinson sent the field goal unit on after the Warriors were flagged five yards for delay of game on fourth-and-two. Ellender’s 47-yard attempt was straight enough, but fell just short, leaving the score tied 7-7 halfway home.
Both teams continue conference play Friday night — St. Fred (3-2, 1-1) at Sicily Island; The Grove (3-2, 2-0) at home vs. Tensas.
Notes: Oak Grove defensive tackle Kenean Caldwell played the entire game after missing last week’s 56-8 win over Delta Charter. Fullback Taylor Howard missed his second straight game. Both were injured in a 17-14 Week 3 loss to Sterlington. … St. Fred’s received stellar outings from its defensive tackles. Jeremiah Willis had a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss and Denterrius McHenry was credited with 2.5 stops in the backfield. … Coaches from Memphis, Southern Mississippi and Northwestern State scouted the game.
By The Numbers
OG ………………………………. SF
12 ……… First downs ………….. 11
41-156 … Rushes-yards ……….. 22-37
55 ……… Yards passing ……….. 128
13-3-0 … Passes (A-C-I) ………. 29-12-4
6-29.3 … Punts-avg. …………… 4-35.5
3-1 ……. Fumbles-lost …………. 1-1
6-56 …… Penalties-yards ……… 6-35
SCORING SUMMARY
Oak Grove ….. 7 0 7 7—21
St. Frederick .. 0 7 0 0—7
FIRST QUARTER
OG—Deuce Clement 6-run (James Clack kick), 0:52
SECOND QUARTER
SF—Pat Johnson 17-pass from Alex Rightsell (Will Ellender kick), 7:43
THIRD QUARTER
OG—Otis Moore 36-run (Clack kick), 5:32
FOURTH QUARTER
OG—Ron Craten 4-run (Clack kick), 2:03
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Oak Grove: Moore 18-92-1, Craten 12-59-1. St. Frederick: Rightsell 18-42.
PASSING—Oak Grove: Braden Sullivan 13-3-0-55-0. St. Frederick: 29-12-4-128-1.
RECEIVING—Oak Grove: Bud Holloway 2-45, Kyle Saddler 1-10. St. Frederick: Ellender 4-33, Beau Bennett 3-25, Johnson 2-26, Nelson Sparks 2-25, Chris Bell 1-19.
