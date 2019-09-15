Kaleb Pleasant ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Mangham ruined St. Frederick’s home opener with a 34-12 triumph Friday night.
Scoring on their first possession, the Warriors grabbed an early 6-0 lead on Alex Rightsell’s 21-yard pass to Pat Johnson.
The Dragons (2-0) then reeled off 20 unanswered points.
Pleasant’s 27-yard run brought the Dragons even at 6-6 late in the first period.
Mangham went up 13-6 on Pleasant’s one-yard run just 14 seconds before halftime. Kolby Poindexter booted the extra point through.
Mangham’s lead swelled to 20-6 early in the third quarter when Pleasant connected with Tae Gayden from 30 yards out.
Later in the third frame, Rightsell’s five-yard TD toss to Beau Bennett brought the Warriors within 20-12, but the fourth quarter belonged to the Dragons.
J.T. Smith’s 42-yard touchdown catch stretched the margin to 27-12 with six minutes remaining.
Just 27 seconds later, Gayden’s pick-6 clinched the verdict.
Total offense was virtually even, but the Dragons held a 3-0 edge in turnover margin.
Mangham tallied 334 yards (176 passing, 158 rushing) as compared to 306 (194 passing, 112 rushing) for the Warriors.
Pleasant completed 10-of-19 passes for 176 yards to go with nine carries for 58 yards. Gayden (3 receptions, 69 yards) and Smith (3-44) were the big receivers for Mangham.
Cam Wilmore paced the Dragons’ running game with 66 yards on 19 carries.
Rightstell was 12-of-18 through the air for 194 yards, and rushed 14 times for a team-high 56 yards.
Johnson hauled in five passes for 101 yards and Bennett had five catches for 59.
St. Fred (1-1) continues a four-game homestand Friday night against Beekman (1-1).
“We have to do a better job of taking care of the football this week,” St. Fred coach Andy Robinson said. “We have to get better.”
Led by quarterback Brock Jenkins, offensive tackle Josh Nelson, defensive tackle Xavier Lewis and linebacker Dalon Moore, the Tigers are coming off of a 13-6 victory over D’Arbonne Woods.
________________________________________________________________By the Numbers
MHS ………………..…………. SF
15 ……… First downs ………. 15
36-158 … Rushes-yards ……. 34-112
176 …….. Yards passing ……. 194
19-10-0 … Passing (A-C-I) …. 18-12-2
5-34.4 ….. Punts-avg. ………. 2-36
0-0 ……… Fumbles-lost ……. 1-1
2-25 ……. Penalties-yards …. 4-20
SCORING SUMMARY
Mangham ………. 6 7 7 14—34
St. Frederick …… 6 0 6 .. 0—12
FIRST QUARTER
SF — Pat Johnson 21-pass from Alex Rightsell (kick failed)
M — Kaleb Pleasant 27-run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
M — Pleasant 1-run (Kolby Poindexter kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M — Tae Gayden 30-pass from Pleasant (Poindexter kick)
SF — Beau Bennett 5-pass from Rightsell (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
M — J.T. Smith 42-pass from Pleasant (Poindexter kick)
M — Gayden interception return (Poindexter kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING — Mangham: Cam Wilmore 19-66, Pleasant 9-58-2. St. Frederick: Rightsell 14-56.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD) — Mangham: Pleasant 19-10-0-176-2. St. Frederick: Rightsell 18-12-2-194-2.
RECEIVING — Mangham: Gayden 3-69-1, Smith 3-44-1, Joe Williams 2-26, Chandler Carnicle 1-9. St. Frederick: Pat Johnson 5-101-1, Beau Bennett-59, Will Ellender 1-21, Nelson Sparks 1-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.