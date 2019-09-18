Confidence is at an all-time high for the (2-0) Neville Tigers.
Win against Class 5A contender West Monroe in the Bayou Jamb 2019? Check.
Escape from the jaws of defeat against Ruston in Week 1? Check.
Dismantle a University team that was considered to be the best team in the state in 2018? Check.
That makes Neville a road favorite against (1-1) Ouachita Friday night. But Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald doesn’t care about whether his Lions are the underdog or not heading into a rivalry game.
“It doesn’t matter because this game is always going to be an exciting game,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s always a big rivalry. They’ve got a great team. They beat one of the top teams in the state, and they didn’t just beat them. They shut them dudes out. Neville has to be feeling really good right now.”
Like Neville, Ouachita doesn’t lack confidence. After a tough Week 1 loss to Airline, who went on to beat a dangerous 3A Union team in Week 2, Ouachita rebounded with a 62-0 win against Richwood.
“We definitely have a little more confidence than we did,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s going to be big that we had some success before this game.”
Ouachita jumped all over Richwood in the beginning, taking advantage of turnovers and short fields. Running back Chaunzavia Lewis scored the first points of the game, and quarterback Zach Shaw found Kameron Williams for the second score. A Boris Richard touchdown run put the Lions up 21-0 before the first quarter concluded.
Fitzgerald estimated Lewis and Richard each went over 100 yards on the ground for the Lions.
As for the defense, the Lions feasted on Richwood’s miscues. Carl Glass, Ed Johnson and Keyontae Blunt recorded interceptions, while Cayle Wheeler jumped on a fumble for Lions on an early Richwood punt attempt.
Unlike the week prior, Ouachita didn’t allow Richwood to get back into the game.
“Probably the biggest difference with this game was our depth was a little bit better than theirs,” Fitzgerald said. “Just like Airline was better than our depth last week, we had that advantage this week. (Richwood) had a couple of guys that were having to go both ways.”
Neville grabbed the headlines throughout the state with its dominant win over University last week. Ouachita will look to do the same Friday night when it hosts the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.