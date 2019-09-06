FARMERVILLE — D’Arbonne Woods Charter School unveiled its new on-campus stadium Thursday night, but the game itself belonged solely to the visitors.
St. Frederick scored on its first eight possessions and held the Timberwolves to 12 yards total offense in a season-opening 54-0 rout.
With the game in hand by halftime, the Warriors’ reserves played out the second half.
“Everybody got to play, which is always a good thing,” said St. Frederick coach Andy Robinson, whose team used three quarterbacks and seven ball carriers. “Those guys coming off the bench work as hard as anybody, so it’s a big thing for them to get to play, especially the freshmen and sophomores. Some of those guys got to play for the first time tonight. Now they can go to school tomorrow and say they played in the varsity game.”
Chris Bell’s 17-yard punt return after DWCS went three and out on its initial series put the Warriors in business at the plus-38.
Two plays later, Pat Johnson beat man coverage on a 31-yard pass down the left sideline to give St. Fred an early 6-0 lead.
Coming off of a 12-7 Bayou Jamb loss to Jonesboro-Hodge, the Warriors bounced back with a near-flawless showing against an overmatched opponent.
“I was glad we came out and played a clean game offensively,” Robinson said. “We came out in practice and focused on us, which we will continue to do week-to-week. We had ball security issues last week. I was glad to see us protect the football tonight, and come out and move the chains on third down.”
Jordan Hill’s 13-yard run to the minus-42 on the Timberwolves’ second series accounted for the hosts only first down of the second half. DWCS backpedaled from there as Denterrius McHenry’s stopped a first down pitch deep in the backfield for a loss of seven and Beau and Gordon Bennett logged consecutive sacks to bring up fourth-and-39 from the 13.
Bell’s 15-yard punt return to the plus-31 led to Will Ellender’s six-yard touchdown reception and a 13-0 lead.
St. Fred sealed the verdict by halftime with 28 second quarter points.
Nelson Sparks broke off a 49-yard run on the first play of the second frame before punching it in from three yards out.
Touchdown receptions by Ellender (54 yards) and Sparks (19 yards) made it 34-0 with just over two minutes to play in the half.
Rightsell had taken his final snap of the night. Completing all six passes, he amassed 121 yards and four touchdowns.
“Alex Rightsell made plays and made good decisions tonight,” Robinson said. “If he continues to do those things, our chances to be successful are that much better.”
Fittingly, the Warriors scored on the final play of the first half. Gordon Bennett won a scramble for an errant pitch in the end zone to put the Warriors up 41-0 at the break.
Replacing Rightsell behind center, Colby Foster directed the second unit on a pair of touchdown drives to start the third quarter. Foster scored on an 11-yard keeper to the left side and Michael Thompson took a pitch in the backfield and turned it up the middle for a 26-yard score.
St. Fred returns to action Friday, Sept. 13 with a home tilt against Mangham.
By the Numbers
SF ………………….. DW
17 ……… First downs ………… 3
32-271 … Rushes-yards … 32-10
121 ……. Passing ……………… 2
6-6-0 ….. Passes (A-C-I) …. 3-2-1
0 ……….. Punts-avg. ….… 7-29.7
0-0 …….. Fumbles-lost ….…. 1-1
4-40 …… Penalties-yards …. 5-25
SCORING SUMMARY
St. Frederick ……….20 .. 21 .. 13 ..0 — 54
D’Arbonne Woods … 0 … 0 …. 0 ..0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
SF — Pat Johnson 31-pass from Alex Rightsell (kick failed), 10:00
SF — Will Ellender 5-pass from Rightsell (Will Ellender kick), 4:48
SF — Nelson Sparks 4-run (Ellender kick), 1:37
SECOND QUARTER
SF — Ellender 52-pass from Rightsell (Ellender kick), 9:04
SF — Sparks 19-pass from Rightsell (Ellender kick), 3:00
SF — Gordon Bennett fumble recovery in end zone (Ellender kick), 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
SF — Colby Foster 11-run (Ty Newman kick), 9:13
SF — Michael Thompson 26-run (Newman kick), 3:10
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING — St. Frederick: Sparks 5-92-1, Thompson 8-83-1, Foster 3-28-1, Jace Bernard 4-23, Rightsell 3-32. D’Arbonne Woods: Carlos Alejo 8-30.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD) — St. Frederick: Rightsell 6-6-0-121-4. D’Arbonne Woods: Luke Chapman 2-2-0-6-0, Alejo 1-0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — St. Frederick: Ellender 2-57-2, Johnson 2-49-1, Sparks 2-15-1.
