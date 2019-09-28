Scoring in all three phases, St. Frederick cruised to a 44-6 homecoming decision over Tensas High in the District 2-1A opener for both squads Friday night.
Flagged for an illegal block on a punt return, Tensas began its second possession from its own 7-yardline. On second-and-10, defensive tackle Denterrius McHenry’s sack resulted in a safety and an early 2-0 St. Fred lead.
Michael Thompson returned the free kick 20 yards to put the Warriors in good field position at the plus-40.
Four plays later, Nelson Sparks rambled into the end zone from nine yards out to make it 9-0 with 8:37 still to play in the opening session.
St. Fred began its third series with another short field, compliments of Pat Johnson’s 24-yard punt return to the 26.
From there, Alex Rightsell completed a six-yard pass to Colby Farrar prior to delivering a 20-yard TD toss to Johnson.
Less than two minutes later, Treshaun Wiggins raced 69 yards on fourth-and-17 to bring the Panthers within 16-6 at 4:02 in the first quarter.
St. Fred broke the game open in the second quarter without the benefit of an offensive touchdown. Johnson’s 32-yard punt return and Gunter Tannehill’s 19-yard pick-6 extended the difference to 30-6 at the midway point.
Third quarter touchdown runs by Nelson Sparks and Thompson, from 13 and 12 yards out, tucked the game away for the Warriors (3-1, 1-0).
St. Fred rushed for 219 yards and held a 277-117 edge in total offense. Sparks led the Warriors with 18 carries for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Facing only five third down situations, the Warriors converted three. Tensas was 0-for-10 on third down conversions, although the visitors were 3-for-7 on fourth down.
Wiggins turned in a stellar all-around performance for the Panthers (0-4, 0-1). Highlighted by the long touchdown run, he rushed for 72 yards on three carries, and added a 26-yard reception. On the defensive side, Wiggins was involved in both St. Fred turnovers with an interception and a forced fumble.
Besides converting all six extra point attempts, Will Ellender logged a team-high five tackles for the Warriors. Jeremiah Willis recorded three tackles for negative yardage and Beau Bennett had two sacks.
In a game that marks the end of a four-game homestand, the Warriors play host to Oak Grove on Friday night.
_______________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
THS ……………………….……. SF
5 ……….. First downs ……….. 18
16-48 ….. Rushes-yards …….. 34-219
69 ……… Passing yards …….. 58
24-6-4 … Passes (A-C-I) …….. 8-5-1
4-25.9 … Punts-avg. …………. 1-38
0-0 …….. Fumbles-lost ……… 1-1
9-50 …… Penalties-yards …… 3-35
SCORING SUMMARY
Tensas …..…….. 6 0 0 0—6
St. Frederick … 16 14 14 0—44
FIRST QUARTER
SF—Safety (Denterrius McHenry sack), 9:04
SF—Nelson Sparks 9-run (Will Ellender kick), 8:37
SF—Pat Johnson 20-pass from Alex Rightsell (Ellender kick), 5:32
T—Treshaun Wiggins 69-run (pass failed), 4:02
SECOND QUARTER
SF—Johnson 32-punt return (Ellender kick), 8:41
SF—Gunter Tannehill 19-interception return (Ellender kick), 0:21
THIRD QUARTER
SF—Sparks 13-run (Ellender kick), 11:50
SF—Michael Thompson (Ellender kick), 6:17
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Tensas: Treshaun Wiggins 3-72-1. St. Frederick: Nelson Sparks 18-135-2, Michael Thompson 3-34-1.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Tensas: Terrion Scott 22-6-3-69-0. St. Frederick: Rightsell 8-5-1-58-1.
RECEIVING—Tensas: Jermarkus Johnson 3-27, Wiggins 1-26, Claude Reed 1-10. St. Frederick: Colby Foster 2-10, Johnson 1-20-1, Beau Bennett 1-17, Sparks 1-11.
