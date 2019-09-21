Beau Bennett and Pat Johnson scored two touchdowns apiece and St. Frederick allowed only two first downs and 36 yards of total offense in a 29-0 conquest of Beekman on Friday night.
St. Fred (2-1) broke up a scoreless tie midway through the second quarter on Alex Rightsell’s 18-yard pass to Beau Bennett.
Leading 7-0 at the pause, the Warriors began to separate early in the third quarter.
Jace Bernard’s interception on the third play of the half turned the ball over to the Warriors’ offense at the plus-30.
Nelson Sparks rambled 27 yards on first down, paving the way for Beau Bennett’s one-yard touchdown dive. Will Ellender tacked on the PAT to put the Warriors in front 14-0 with 10:52 left in the third period.
Gunter Tannehill’s stop in the backfield for a three-yard loss forced Beekman into a three-and-out on its next series.
Taking over at the 30 after the punt, the Warriors covered 70 yards on five plays.
Three straight handoffs to Sparks netted 30, 16 and 12 yards as the Warriors advanced to the 12.
Two plays and a holding later, Rightsell delivered a 30-yard touchdown pass to Johnson. Ellender’s 2-point conversion run widened the gap to 22-0.
Denterrius McHenry’s sack defused the Tigers’ next series.
Fielding the ensuing punt, Johnson dashed 55 yards to put a wrap on the scoring with slightly under two minutes to play in the third quarter.
Sparks carried 11 times for 116 yards as the Warriors produced 163 yards on the ground.
Rightsell was an efficient 8-of-11 in the passing department for 96 yards and a pair of scores.
McHenry had his way up front with 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as the Warriors posted their second shutout of the season. Beau Bennett added three stops for negative yardage.
Both schools will celebrate homecoming Friday night — Beekman (1-2) vs. Palestine Wheatley (Ark.) and St. Fred (2-1) vs. District 2-1A rival Tensas High.
________________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
BCS …………...……………… SF
2 ……..…. First downs …...…. 14
25-36 …. Rushes-yards ….. 35-163
0 ………... Passing yards ….. 96
5-1-1 …. Passes (A-C-I) …. 11-8-0
6-38.2 … Punts-avg. …….... 1-29
1-1 ….…. Fumbles-lost .….. 2-1
6-50 ….. Penalties-yards … 9-95
SCORING SUMMARY
Beekman .…..… 0 0…0 0—0
St. Frederick … 0 7 22 0—29
SECOND QUARTER
SF—Beau Bennett 18-pass from Alex Rightsell (Will Ellender kick), 6:34
THIRD QUARTER
SF—Beau Bennett 1-run (Ellender kick), 10:52
SF—Pat Johnson 30-pass from Rightsell (Ellender run), 6:17
SF—Johnson 55-punt return (Ellender kick), 1:54
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Beekman: Scott McMath 2-23. St. Frederick: Nelson Sparks 11-116, Rightsell 6-37.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Beekman: Brock Jenkins 5-1-1-0-0. St. Frederick: Rightsell 11-8-0-96-2.
RECEIVING—St. Frederick: Johnson 3-54-1, Beau Bennett 4-28-1, Ellender 1-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.