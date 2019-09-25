St. Frederick will open District 2-1A play and observe homecoming as it continues a four-game homestand Friday night against Tensas High.
HALFTIME FESTIVITIES: Prior to the presentation of the homecoming court, the school will recognize its 2019 Hall of Fame Class and honor senior center Blake McMullen.
St. Fred’s Hall of Fame inductees include Richard Campbell, Rodney Messina, Warren Guerriero, Amy Thompson and Brandon Bruscato.
Blake McMullen, who earned first-team All-District honors as a junior, will be cited for his military service. An enlisted Marine, McMullen will report to Paris Island, S.C. soon after graduation. He will be joined for the ceremony by his mother, Shelly McMullen, and his recruiter, Sgt. Collins.
“Obviously, we support Blake as well as all of our service men and women, but to have one on our team, I think, is pretty special,” St. Fred coach Andy Robinson said.
GAME INFO: Tensas is off to an 0-3 start with losses to Natchitoches St. Mary’s (36-0), General Trass (39-14) and Plain Dealing (32-2), but Robinson isn’t taking the Panthers lightly.
“They have had some injuries. We know from experience that one injury can have a ripple effect through the whole team at a 1A school,” Robinson said. “Coach (Quinton) Powell is doing a good job with what he has to work with, and I’m sure he will have them ready to play Friday night.”
State finalist Oak Grove and Delhi both went deep into the Class 1A playoffs last year, while St. Frederick and Ouachita Christian advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals.
Robinson expects another competitive conference race this year.
“I think our district is as competitive from top to bottom as any 1A district in the state,” Robinson said. “We had four quarterfinalists and a ’Dome team, and we had 10 playoff wins as a district. I’ll put those numbers up against anybody. There are a lot of good coaches and a lot of good players in this district. Each school is unique in what they do.”
St. Fred improved to 2-1 with last week’s 29-0 win over Beekman.
“We still have some things we’re working on,” Robinson said. “By the fourth or fifth week of the season, you want to have those things worked out so you can start getting better as a football team.”
WARRIOR STATS: Quarterback Alex Rightsell is off to a strong start, completing 74.3 percent of his passes for 411 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 116 yards on 23 carries.
Nelson Sparks has been the team’s most effective running back. Averaging 9.7 yards per carry, he has produced 224 yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts.
Pat Johnson leads the team in receiving with 10 catches for 204 yards and 3 TDs while returning four punts for a 17.5-yard average and one score. Tight end Beau Bennett (9-87-2) and wide receiver Will Ellender (7-92-2) are also reliable targets in the passing game.
Linebacker Gordon Bennett and tackle Jeremiah Willis lead a defense, which has shutout two of its three foes.
NEXT: St. Fred wraps up a four-game homestand next Friday against Oak Grove.
