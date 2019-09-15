Seeking to exceed last year’s victory total, the Carroll Bulldogs travel to Bastrop Friday night for a matchup of 2-0 teams.
Carroll is aiming for its first 3-0 start since 2016 after starting the season with wins over Shreveport Booker T. Washington (42-18) and Madison Parish (42-0).
With Cedric Woods drawing his first start of the season at quarterback, the Bulldogs scored on their first three series against Madison.
Carroll scored all six of its touchdowns on the ground, including two by Woods. Edarrius Goldsmith and freshman Amaryea Greely also found the end zone, and Pakoyrie Goins was perfect on six extra point tries.
“We pretty much did what we wanted to in the first half,” Carroll coach Alex Washington said. “We ran the clock in the second half.”
Up 35-0 at halftime, Carroll’s reserves finished out the game.
“It was good to see us come out and execute our plays,” coach Alex Washington said, regarding the C-Dogs’ fast start. “We had a couple of penalties here and there, but the best part is we came out of it clean with no injuries.”
Derrick Conner and Jackie Wallace led the way defensively for the Bulldogs.
“The defense did a great job,” Washington said. “It’s always good to pitch a shutout.”
Carroll faces its toughest foe to this point Friday night against a surprising Bastrop team, which has reeled off consecutive victories over Wossman (42-13) and Evangel (32-25).
When projected starter Quadarrius Scott underwent emergency surgery prior to the season opener, first-year head coach Cedric Sherrod turned to offensive lineman Carterious Johnson to run the offense. Johnson has delivered, leading the Rams to a convincing victory over Wossman and upset of Evangel last week.
Among the Rams’ other key players are a pair of veteran offensive linemen, fourth-year starting center Carter Ellison and third-year guard James Carter, and linebackers Germany Powell and Robeyone Williams.
“We’re 2-0, they’re 2-0,” said Washington, who spent two years as Bastrop’s offensive line coach before returning to Carroll. “It’s going to be a physical game. We have to match their energy and intensity.”
Facing their second straight District 1-4A foe, the Bulldogs line up against Huntington on Friday, Sept. 27 in Shreveport.
