Twenty years ago Evangel and West Monroe met for the first time in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a Class 5A State Championship on the line.
Fresh off of back-to-back 3A State Championships, the Eagles made the step up in competition to 5A, while West Monroe was coming off of three straight 5A State Championships.
By every standard, the 1999 Class 5A State Championship was a dream matchup.
The game was so significant that outlets like Yahoo! Sports and Fox Sports were in attendance, as fans packed the first two levels of the Superdome and trickled into the third level. An estimated 40,000-plus fans watched Evangel, the No. 1 team in the country, test its revolutionary offense against a West Monroe team that dominated the ‘90s. But in the end, Evangel won a hard-fought battle against the Rebels, 20-14, to win its first 5A title
Twenty years later, Evangel and West Monroe will do it again, though the stakes might be a tad different. The Eagles come to town with a 1-2 record, while the Rebels are 2-1 after falling to Longview (Texas), 17-7, last Friday night in Shreveport.
Fans who aren’t able to make the game can catch the action on the West Monroe radio broadcast on 105.3. They’ll experience it through the voice of the Rebels Rick Guillot. And who better to paint the picture than the former Rebel who played linebacker in that legendary 1999 Class 5A State Championship Game two decades ago?
“Evangel back then was a big rivalry game for us because there were huge stakes every time we played them,” Guillot said. “They were the first team to really open it up and sling it around, and that gave us trouble because it was the only time of the year we saw that. That 1999 game was so big because you had two dynasties playing for the first time.”
It certainly wasn’t the last time these two teams would meet. Over the years, Evangel would prove to be a thorn in West Monroe’s side. The Eagles beat West Monroe 34-27 in 2001 and handled the Rebels 35-4 the following year.
West Monroe is 1-6 all-time against Evangel.
“No doubt this game means a lot to me because I was able to win championships at West Monroe,” said Guillot, who was a member of what many consider to be the two best West Monroe teams in school history (1998, 2000). “But my brother, Jordan, played after me, and Evangel is the team that kept him from winning a ring four years in a row. He lived the national championship seasons through me, and I lived those next four years through him. So it certainly brings up emotions seeing Evangel on the schedule. They kept West Monroe from possibly winning six championships in a row.”
Jordan’s senior year just so happened to have one of the most talked about games in West Monroe history. Rebel fans will never forget the 2004 encounter when Evangel stopped West Monroe’s 2-point try in the Superdome to beat the Rebels, 21-20.
Rebel quarterback Drew Thomas and fullback Brandon Banks fumbled the exchange on the mesh point, and the ball was recovered shy of the goal line. The impending onside kick was recovered by Evangel.
“All you saw were Evangel players celebrating, and you just knew it was over,” said Guillot of the 2-point try. “Looking back, I love the call. Coach (Don) Shows knew that this was his opportunity to beat them. He said later that the 2004 team was special and one of his favorite teams. Great personalities on that team, and they were undefeated before that game. It was kind of like last year’s team. So dominant and then you get to the Superdome feeling like this is all about to pay off with a state championship.”
Beating Evangel won’t erase any painful losses in the past, but it would sure get West Monroe back on track after a tough loss to Longview.
Longview scored 17 unanswered points to beat West Monroe, 17-7.
Longview, coming off of a 6A title in Texas, fell behind early to an opportunistic Rebel defense. West Monroe took advantage of a first quarter Longview fumble on the Lobos' own 16-yard line.
Three plays later Cayden Pierce rumbled into the end zone for the Rebels first score.
Haynes King and the Lobos offense immediately answered and climbed to a 17-7 lead at halftime. And ultimately, that would be the difference in a game where big plays were hard to come by.
“That was two of the best linebackers I ever coached against,” West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt said. “When you don’t make a big play against a defense like that, points are just hard to come by.”
Neither team could score in the second half.
The Rebels held the Lobos to 250 yards. No. 1 dual threat quarterback and Texas A&M commit King completed 8-of-18 passes for 78 yards and a score.
Derome Williams led the Rebels on the ground with 87 yards on 18 carries.
