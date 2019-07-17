Bright young baseball stars in the parish weren’t finished making headlines once the curtains closed on the high school season. West Monroe outfielder Josh Pearson and Ouachita Christian pitcher Kade Woods received invites to play in showcases with some of the elite baseball talent in the country. Perhaps no one should be surprised. After all, each individual has committed to play for an SEC baseball program as freshmen.
That’s not all they share in common. They also play under the Louisiana Knights umbrella, though the age groups are different. After stellar high school freshman seasons, Pearson (LSU commit) plays for the 16U Knights, while Woods (Alabama commit) plays for the 15U Knights.
But both players received invites to play in much bigger showcases down the road. Pearson received an invite to play in the Perfect Game Underclass All-American Game in San Diego before the 2019 New Balance Baseball Future Stars Game in September, which will be held at Fenway Park (in Boston). Meanwhile, Woods will hit the west coast for the Perfect Game Underclass All-American Game before also playing in the Area Code Baseball Underclass Game for the New York Yankees in August.
“Right when I was told about the invite for the All-American game, it was kind of shocking,” Woods said. “It’s a great honor to be selected and I look forward to representing Louisiana, my teammates and OCS. The Junior National showcase (June) was definitely a goal once I became a freshman, but everything else has been a big surprise to all of us.”
Woods believes his performance in the Perfect Game Junior National Showcase helped garner the recognition needed to receive the invitations that followed.
One reason why Pearson was able to secure an invite to the 2019 New Balance Baseball Future Stars Game was due to his diligence in the classroom. The game features Class of 2020 and 2021 players from the United States and Dominican Republic against international players.
Having finished up his freshman year, Pearson was technically a 2022 prospect, like Woods, but the LSU commit has taken the correct steps to graduate early and make himself eligible for the 2021 MLB Draft.
“At West Ridge, in eighth grade, I took Algebra I, which is a freshman class, and then my freshman year I took a couple of sophomore classes (Geometry and Biology),” Pearson said. “Next year I’ll take Algebra II and Chemistry as a junior. And then I’ll take two English classes to make myself a senior.”
The Pearson family has some experience in the MLB draft department, as Josh’s older brother, Jacob Pearson, was a third round draft pick by the Los Angeles Angels.
Josh Pearson lived up to the lofty expectations Jacob Pearson set at West Monroe by blasting eight home runs in his first year on varsity. And Pearson said he’s gotten even stronger this summer.
As for Woods, he’s focused on developing more pitches to his arsenal in a search to get better against elite summer competition.
Most recently, Woods showed off his 91 m.p.h. fastball in a contest in the WWBA National Championship held at LakePoint Sports Complex in Atlanta. He’s also hit a couple of home runs in the tournament, as well. And he’s far from finished adding to his pitching arsenal.
“I actually added a couple of pitches after high school ball ended,” Woods said. “I added a slurve and I changed up my grip on my changeup to help with placement and accuracy.”
Woods struck out 41 batters and posted a 3.46 ERA in 26.1 innings pitched during the Eagles’ Div. IV State Championship season in 2019.
