Matt Middleton can’t shake some of his old college coach tendencies.
With a “one game at a time” mentality, Middleton couldn’t look past the Bolton Bears in Week 1, so he has his work cut out for him scouting Jonesboro-Hodge in Week 2. But on the bus ride back from a 41-20 victory against Bolton, Middleton already began taking a peak at Jonesboro-Hodge.
“I’m kind of weird like that,” Middleton said. “I think they’re very athletic on defense. They play really well. They have weapons on offense. Winnfield beat them by four points (in Week 1), but then again, Winnfield gave us fits too (in the jamboree).”
Middleton said Saturday morning that he had already talked with St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson about Jonesboro-Hodge. The Tigers beat the Warriors, 12-7, in the Bayou Jamb 2019 two weeks ago.
In order to beat West Ouachita, Jonesboro-Hodge is going to have to find a way to slow down West Ouachita’s rushing attack. That’s something Bolton struggled to do, especially in the second half.
The triple-headed monster of Tobias Owens, Alfred Cole and Kohl Nolan combined for 154 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Most of those scores came in the second half, as the Chiefs were locked with the Bears, 14-14, in the second quarter.
“We were in a dog fight, but we knew if we could withstand the storm, we would pull away because of depth,” Middleton said. “They had an eight-minute drive in the first quarter and scored after we fumbled inside our own 10-yard line. They were just grinding.”
After a turnover, Brendon Crawford came in at quarterback on the Chiefs’ second series, and he went on to have one of the most efficient passing games West Ouachita has seen in a long time. Crawford completed eight-of-nine for 88 yards and a touchdown. That lone touchdown pass was caught by Hayden Rowe, who recorded three catches for 56 yards.
Middleton said Chiefs fans could see both Crawford and Brady Ryals at quarterback moving forward.
“Brendon made some big throws for us in that win,” Middleton said.
West Ouachita will look to go 2-0 Friday night in the Chiefs home opener against the Tigers.
