As a result of failed turf tests, a couple of parish schools are in the process of making playing surface updates on campus.
West Ouachita is nearing completion of its brand new turf football field, while West Monroe awaits the start of a practice field project that will be much more functional for Rebel football players.
Geo-surfaces, which specialize in design, development, construction and installation of “high performing sports surfaces,” gave the low bid of approximately $493,000 to install the new turf at West Ouachita with additional padding underneath it, school board member Scotty Waggoner said.
West Ouachita athletic director Mitch Thomas said the turf that was first installed did not have that pad underneath it, and that last year’s turf just barely passed the turf inspection before the 2018 season. The parish routinely checks the turf surfaces at all parish schools to ensure the safety requirements are met for all student-athletes.
With new turf mandatory, the Chiefs took the opportunity to make a few design updates.
“This year’s turf is light dark every 10 yards, so it looks sort of like a pattern you would mow,” Thomas said. “We’re changing the center logo to include the ‘WO’ with the spear.”
As for West Monroe’s practice field, Rebels head football coach Jerry Arledge said the school would borrow money from the school board to pay for the new practice field and pay it back over the next four years like the school did the $724K borrowed for the new scoreboard.
“We had five years to pay back the school board for the new scoreboard, and we paid them back in four years,” said Arledge, whose Rebels presented a check on the field to the school board at the end of last football season. “I think we have pretty good credit with them.”
When West Monroe elected to put in practice turf in the early 2000s, the school accepted responsibility for all maintenance needed, Waggoner explained.
Arledge said most of the money used to pay back the school board would be generated through sponsorships of the scoreboard.
Along with replacing the old turf that covered 60 yards, Arledge wants to add another 60-yard turf practice field.
“When you try to work two different teams, offense and defense on one field, you run out of room,” Arledge said. “So it’s just a matter of room, and other sports will use the turf fields too.”
