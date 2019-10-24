A day away from (5-2) West Ouachita’s matchup with (2-5) Pineville, Chiefs head coach Matt Middleton recalled a conversation with Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh a couple of weeks back. As Middleton remembered, Baugh was stressed ahead of the Bearcats’ contest with Pineville. The reason for that was Pineville quarterback Darnelle Bayonne, who on tape impressed Baugh.
Closing in on 24 hours before West Ouachita hosts Pineville, Middleton finds himself in a similar headspace.
“The thing for me is against Ouachita, we faced a really good pocket quarterback, and against West Monroe, we saw an option guy,” Middleton said. “This is the first quarterback we’ve seen that can take it to the house 60 yards with his feet and scramble around for five seconds and complete a bomb down the field. He’s special.”
It just so happens Bayonne, as well as the entire Pineville team, could stand in the way of a potential postseason berth for the Chiefs. With five wins already, West Ouachita is No. 26 in the Louisiana Sportsline unofficial rankings for Class 5A.
That gives the Chiefs a little bit of breathing room, as only the top 32 teams make the playoffs. Should West Ouachita finish the season at 5-5, there isn’t a guarantee the Chiefs will make the playoffs. But if West Ouachita records a sixth win in the regular season, a postseason berth should be inevitable.
“We know that our chances of getting into the playoffs align with us,” Middleton said. “The bottom line is we’re in control of it. We absolutely need to win one of the next three games to get in as close as it is. Every game, the next game, is the most important one for us.”
While many around the area changed their games to Thursday to avoid the potential bad weather Friday night, West Ouachita kept its game on the previously scheduled date.
“If it rains, it plays into our game plan obviously, but I honestly don’t think it’s going to be that bad,” said Middleton on Thursday.
The Chiefs will host Pineville at 7 p.m. Friday night.
