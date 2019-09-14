The West Ouachita Chiefs defense couldn’t get off the field in 2018.
That simply isn’t the case in 2019. Sure, the Chiefs are logging some minutes on defense with shorter offensive drives than West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton would like. But the defense has held up its end of the bargain during the Chiefs’ 2-0 start.
“We’re flying around to the football, making tackles and getting off the field this year,” Middleton said.
Such was the case in West Ouachita’s 28-6 victory against Jonesboro-Hodge last Friday night. The Tigers’ lone points came as a result of a busted coverage that Middleton takes full responsibility for.
Stout defense, winning the turnover margin (+1 against the Tigers) and an offense that’s improving by the week has the Chiefs off to a great start to the season.
“It’s all about believing and playing hard,” Middleton said. “We’re starting to fight through some things on the field that we haven’t been able to climb through in the past. Winning early is everything. Winning cures all. Our guys are gaining confidence.”
West Ouachita averaged five yards per play in the Chiefs’ victory last Friday night. Tobias Owens led the Chiefs with 100 rushing yards on 24 carries. Kohl Nolan added 67 yards on five rushes, including two scores, while Alfred Cole rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
“I think we’re getting better up front,” Middleton said. “I don’t think we’re nearly where we were a year ago, but we’re getting better. I think we made some adjustments in this game after some of those three-and-outs. We don’t ever want to have a three-and-out.”
The Chiefs totaled 281 yards in the win and made the most of Cole Moore’s interception by cashing in with a touchdown.
Another big play Middleton pointed out was a 3rd-and-12 with the Chiefs leading 7-0. Brendon Crawford connected with Brady Ryals on a fake screen. The Chiefs faked the screen, as Ryals acted like he was going to block the corner before he turned up field for a big reception. Crawford played exclusively at quarterback and was 3-for-8 for 52 yards and also added a rushing touchdown, while Ryals, who started the season at quarterback, settled into his new role at receiver.
“He gives us some wiggle on the outside, so we need to get him the ball more,” Middleton said. “Here’s the great thing about Brady, he’s always been a team guy. That says a lot about his mom and dad and the way they raised him. He’s still a very good quarterback and deserves to play, but he’s also good with the ball in his hands at receiver. I think we missed some throws (against Jonesboro-Hodge), but Brendon just needs to get a little more polished. That will come with game reps.”
The Chiefs will look to go 3-0 on the road at Vidalia Friday night against a Vikings team that is 1-1 and suffered its first loss to Sicily Island since 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.