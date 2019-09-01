The perfect game does not exist for West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton and any other football coach in America.
So while West Ouachita’s 14-7 jamboree victory against Winnfield at home last Friday night showed tremendous defensive improvement, the Chiefs’ offensive output left much to be desired.
“We forced several three-and-outs and had two turnovers,” Middleton said. “But I was disappointed in the offense. As a coach, I don’t think you ever get the perfect game, but the defense was leaps and bounds better.”
Winnfield’s lone score on the night came on a trap play where Middleton sent a cross-dog “B gap” blitz, leaving the middle of the field wide open.
Linebacker Luke Middleton forced a fumble and fellow linebacker Dawson Hagan recorded an interception for the Chiefs on defense.
Offensively, Middleton said West Ouachita did not block very well up front due to a couple of defensive looks Winnfield showed.
“We weren’t accustomed to those looks, and I think our backs also struggled with the pace of the game,” Middleton said. “We were trying to bounce it outside when we should have been sticking it. Those are some things to work on, but I think we’ll shore those things up.”
Kohl Nolan and Tobias Owens scored touchdowns on the ground for the Chiefs in the jamboree victory.
Up next for the Chiefs is an important matchup against a Bolton team that runs the Notre Dame Box, which was a popular variation of the single-wing formation in the early 1900s. It’s become somewhat of an old relic in football that very few schools use anymore, which makes Friday night’s matchup that more difficult.
“It’s scary no doubt,” Middleton said. “I’ve never coached against it, so I’ve been peaking and looking stuff up the last couple of weeks.”
And Middleton was very adamant the Bolton Bears, who went 3-7 last season, are much more than a gimmick.
“I’m not saying that for coach speak,” Middleton said. “I think they’re very athletic and good at what they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.