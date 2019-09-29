Something is happening at Wossman High School, and head coach Dean Smith likes it.
A 48-12 home victory against Booker T. Washington out of Shreveport followed a 47-30 road win against Baker the week prior, which has created a ton of momentum for Wossman football.
“The team chemistry right now is just through the roof,” Smith said. “We gave up a big kickoff return and only six offensive points against a team that I thought was talented. But we’re all just gelling right now.”
For the second week in a row, quarterback Antrell Green lit up the airwaves. Green completed 8-of-17 passes for 159 yards and two scores. Green also added two more scores on the ground in the lopsided victory.
Running back Jessie Booker broke off long touchdown runs in the Wildcat win, and Dez Watson picked up where he left off against Baker with more big plays in the receiving game.
As for individual standouts on either side of the ball, though, Smith struggled to talk about just one player.
“We just played really well as a team,” Smith said. “We changed the way we prepare Monday through Wednesday after that Bastrop loss, and we’ve ripped off three big wins in a row.”
Now at 3-1, Wossman has outscored its competition, 144-42, in the last three weeks. Smith expects stiffer competition when the Wildcats travel to Shreveport to take on a 3-0 Northwood team.
“They’ve been kicking tail,” Smith said. “This will be a great game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.