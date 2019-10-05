Dean Smith doesn’t believe Monroe teams should lose to Shreveport teams, and the recent results on Friday nights certainly back up that line of thinking.
Smith has further reason to believe that after his Wossman squad defeated a previously undefeated Northwood squad, 43-30, Friday night.
“We don’t lose to Shreveport teams,” Smith said. “Carroll put it on Huntington, we beat Booker T. Washington and Bastrop beat Evangel this year. Northeast Louisiana teams don’t struggle with Shreveport teams.”
The other side of that coin is Northeast Louisiana schools have recently struggled with teams from Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which sets up Smith’s next game against defending 4A champions Edna Karr. Karr enters a rare Thursday night matchup in Monroe with a 3-2 record after dropping games against arguably the two best teams in the state, John Curtis and Catholic B.R. So the challenge for Smith goes beyond dealing with Karr’s athletes. Just as big a challenge is managing the hype.
“We know the band, the hype, the hoopla is all going to present, but we just have to ignore all that,” Smith said. “They’re going to try and throw the deep ball on us. Northwood got us a couple of times last Friday night. But we have to have big plays made by guys like Eddie Staten and Jacoby Collins up front.”
Collins practically lived in Northwood’s backfield last Friday night. Collins recorded multiple sacks for the Wildcats and disrupted Northwood’s passing attack on several occasions.
As for Wossman’s offense, big plays in the passing game opened up Wossman’s running game the last couple of weeks, and Jessie Booker benefitted. In the 43-30 win against Northwood, Booker led the team with 181 rushing yards.
Wossman’s victory against Northwood marked the Wildcats fourth straight win after dropping the season opener to Bastrop. A fifth straight victory Thursday night would turn the heads of every high school football fanatic in the state. And that’s the plan.
