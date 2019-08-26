2018 record: 6-6
Quote of the summer: “I think what happened with Tank (Washington), we were both victims of the Carroll/Wossman rivalry. As men, we’ve talked. I respect him as the head coach of Carroll.” — Dean Smith, Wossman head coach
Overview: Dean Smith can talk the talk, and in 2019, he feels his Wossman Wildcats will be able to walk the walk. And if the season shapes out the way he wants, the Wildcats will be making a ton of noise in 3A. But that’s nothing new.
Last season was eventful if nothing else for Wossman.
Smith missed the first four games of the season after being suspended for illegal recruiting. Then Wossman heated up and made a major splash in district play before igniting the rivalry with Carroll’s Tank Washington, who turned Smith in for the illegal recruiting. Heading into that game, Smith told Sports Talk 977’s Morning Drive with Aaron Dietrich and Jake Martin the only thing he was worried about was Carroll’s band. Washington played the clip on repeat in the locker room before Carroll ran onto the field and straight to Wossman’s sideline. Wossman got the last laugh with a 42-8 victory before picking up a first-round victory against Green Oaks and falling to eventual state champ, Eunice, 13-12.
Now ahead of the 2019 season, the Wildcats are hoping to keep the drama to a minimum and the winning to a maximum.
Offense: The Wildcats have the luxury of returning a real triple-headed monster on offense next season. Senior Antrell Green established himself as a pocket passer last season, while junior Jessie Booker rushed for more than 1,000 yards at running back and senior receiver Dez Watson danced his way around at the second level.
“Antrell is becoming a leader this offseason,” Smith said. “And Jessie is a different animal. I’m really excited about this season coming up. I think he can be an all-state kid. With Dez, he broke out last year, but when you start watching film, you can see us setting up the same plays with him. We lined him up on the left hash and threw the ball to the corner. When we played Union, they just went to that spot and picked it off all night long. We have to figure out new creative ways to use him. We can’t make Dez a one-trick pony.”
Green totaled 20 scores at the quarterback position last season, and while he and Booker stole most headlines, Smith said the team’s most underrated piece will be a major reason for the Wildcats’ success in 2019.
“Broderick Stinson is a major reason why we won a lot of games last year,” Smith said. “We call him Kawhi Leonard. He doesn’t talk. He just lines up at halfback, and when Jessie gets tired, he comes in and runs touchdowns. He’s like Forrest Gump. He just runs north and south.”
On the offensive line, the Wildcats will return senior starters Graceon Jackson-Smith and Antonio Hill. Junior Ja’Cameron Marshall got some playing time last year and will bring more experience up front in 2019, while senior James Square will look to cut his teeth on the offensive line.
Defense: The Wildcats are stout and athletic up front but are admittedly young in the secondary. That could become an issue against pass-happy teams, especially early. The good news is Smith feels pretty good about his team’s ability to stop the run.
Up front, the Wildcats will rely on senior Jacoby Collins, who recently got an offer from Grambling.
“He’s like Antonio Berry a few years ago,” Smith said. “He’s going to be one of those special players.”
Trandy Williams and Treveon Hudson return up front. Each player contributed as underclassmen during Wossman’s 2-8 season two years ago. Smith feels they’ve taken their lumps early and are ready to start dishing out the punishment in 2019.
At linebacker, the Wildcats are crossing their fingers Jay Jones can stay healthy. Jones and Shawkorian Hall, who was the center of the Wossman/Carroll recruiting drama before transferring from the C-Dogs to the Wildcats, will look to rack up tackles at linebacker.
And on the back end, Smith feels he has some unproven talent with players like sophomore Zayvion Straughter, who is kin to ULM’s Corey Straughter.
District outlook: To be the man, you have to beat the man. Thus, Sterlington remains on top of District 2-3A, though Smith feels the gap is closing.
Union returns a wealth of talent, along with Wossman, while Richwood and Carroll look to bounce back from losing seasons a year ago. Sterlington returns key offensive talent from a year ago, but Smith acknowledged the questions the Panthers will have up front.
“Their offensive line was a problem (for the district) for years,” Smith said. “(Sterlington head coach Lee) Doty could have lined up behind that offensive line and rushed for 100 yards. I like Union for the way they did us in the mouth last year. You can never count Sterlington out. It’s going to be fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.