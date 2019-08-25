2018 Record: 2-8.
Quote of the summer: “Don’t count us out.” — Lydell Jones, Richwood wide receiver.
Overview: Following a state runner-up finish in 2017, Richwood foundered to 2-8 last season. As painful as the 2018 campaign may have been, all was not lost. With a bevy of underclassmen taking significant snaps, first-year head coach Marcus Yanez inherits a young, albeit seasoned squad.
Yanez, who spent the past two seasons as Ouachita’s defensive coordinator, was hired in June following the resignation of Robert Arvie. For this season, at least, Yanez will double as defensive coordinator, a move made necessary when former DC Randy Peters left Richwood for Mangham in July. The two-fold role is nothing new to Yanez, who served in the same capacity during previous head coaching stops as Lake Providence and Bastrop.
John Fleming II was brought in to oversee the offense in June. Two new coordinators translates into two new schemes as the Rams will operate from a run-first spread on offense and will employ a 4-2-5 base defense.
“What we are doing is totally different schematically both offensively and defensively,” Yanez said. “To the kids credit, they have adjusted well. We have tried to make it as simple as possible for them so they can perform at full speed without having to think so much.”
Five full-time starters return on both sides of the ball.
“We are young, but we’re not inexperienced,” Yanez said. “A lot of these juniors have 10 games under their belts from playing as sophomores.”
That’s not to say the Rams are experienced across the board. With only eight seniors on the roster, Richwood will rely on several first-year starters to contribute immediately, especially on the offensive line.
“Some of these guys have never played varsity football. We are going to ask them to grow up fast against a non-district schedule that is nothing to smile at,” Yanez said of a pre-district slate which includes Class 5A Ouachita and a trifecta of 4A schools — Shreveport Woodlawn, Bastrop and Franklin Parish.
Key position battles to keep an eye on in preseason camp are taking place at quarterback and free safety.
Offense: Fleming is tasked with overhauling an anemic offense, which was held to single digit points in six of its 10 games. Richwood averaged just 13.7 points per game, a number that was padded by a 42-point outing against winless Madison Parish.
At quarterback, junior incumbent Michael Sherman is being challenged by classmate Jaye Davis.
“Both of these young men are smart football players with a wealth of talent,” Yanez said. “It’s a healthy competition, but obviously at the end of the day, one guy is going to have to win the position. By winning the position, one of them has to win the team, too. The other one has to put in the same mental preparation as if he could play at any time.”
Sherman has a slight edge as a runner in what is an otherwise even battle.
“They are pretty similar,” Yanez said. “Sherman is a little better on his feet, but they both have to work on understanding coverages and basically taking what the defense gives you. They have to understand that every pass can’t be a touchdown.”
First-team All-District 2-3A honoree Ashley Holmes leaves a void in the backfield.
Juniors Ollie Gipson and Tristen Davis are the front-runners with sophomores Tayvon Wilson and Jo’Darius Robinson in the hunt.
“Somebody is going to have to stand out at the running back position,” Yanez said regarding Gipson and Davis. “The two sophomores are going to have to learn the offense and be able to provide depth.”
Junior Calvin “C.J.” Henderson Jr. and senior Lydell Jones bring experience to the wide receiver contingent. Henderson, who earned first-team All-District accolades last fall, has received a scholarship offer from Texas Southern. Jones spent time at running back last season. Also in the mix are juniors Jamauri McNeal and Anaji Wordlaw, and sophomores Devin Hampton and Antonio Taylor.
“All of these guys had a great offseason,” Yanez said. “They are a very consistent and talented group of guys. A lot of them are learning how to play wide receiver. I think C.J. and Lydell are a little more natural. Devin Hampton is a remarkable talent, but he’s young and still has to learn how to play the game. Wordlaw is very dependable, has a great set of hands, runs great routs and he’s versatile. He can play any of the wide receiver positions.”
Senior center Chance Gilbert and junior tackle Kingston Davis are the only two veterans on the offensive line where the Rams are looking to replace first-team All-District performer Geor’Terrius Spivey. Senior tackle Eric McGinnis and sophomores Timothy White and Glen Brisco are the remaining projected starters with junior Ty’Reak Hines providing depth.
“If we are lacking experience anywhere, it’s up front,” Yanez said. “Chance Gilbert and Kingston Davis are our only returning starters. The other guys don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but I feel like they are capable of going out there and doing what we need them to do.”
A model of versatility, Jones also handles the punting and kicking. Gilbert is in charge of the long snapping.
Numerous candidates are available to return kicks.
Defense: Yanez is banking on the defensive line to spearhead the defense as three-fourths of the front four returns. Ends Wesley Williams and Justin Williams and tackle Jacobi Singleton are back after starting as sophomores last season. Sophomore Devon Humphrey has been inserted at the other tackle spot vacated by first-team All-District selection Jacorlos Lenard. A 6-2, 240-pounder, who earned first-team All-District recognition as a 14-year-old sophomore, Wesley Williams was offered by Texas Southern in the spring.
“We don’t have one senior on the defensive line, but those guys have been in the trenches,” Yanez said. “That’s a group we are going to count on to show leadership and exemplify what this team needs to be in order to be successful.”
Senior linebacker Carldarrius Bethley has emerged as the unofficial captain of the defense.
“Carldarrius Bethley has really taken ownership of the defense,” Yanez said. “He understands this is his last year to play at Richwood, and he’s pushing the other guys in the right direction. He didn’t miss a day of summer workouts. He is going to be the guy we count on to be the leader on that side of the ball.”
Senior JMichael Lenard holds down the other starting linebacker post.
Tyrice James, who started at linebacker last year, and Deveryn Brooks are the strong safeties with Xavier Wright and Ke’Andre Johnson at the corners. All four are juniors.
“Tyrice James brings a lot of experience,” Yanez said. “He’s another kid who was very consistent this summer. I think his hard work is going to pay off this year.”
Senior Ricky Justice and sophomore Ezavion Armstard are battling for the starting job at free safety.
Henderson and Jones will also factor into the picture in the secondary.
“Obviously, C.J. is going to have to be someone who plays on both sides of the ball,” Yanez said.
District outlook: Richwood should be vastly improved in 2019, but may be a year away from returning to the upper echelon of the standings in one of the state’s premier Class 3A leagues.
Two-time defending district champion Sterlington is coming off of a state runner-up finish, which included a 13-12 win over Union Parish in the quarterfinals. Wossman is poised to build off of a strong finish, which included a 13-12 second round playoff loss to defending state champion Eunice.
Both of Richwood’s 2018 victories came in district play at the expense of Carroll (24-23) and Madison Parish. With Madison dropping to 2A, there are no mail-in victories on the district schedule.
“The coaches in this district do an outstanding job with their kids,” Yanez said. “Sterlington, Wossman, Union and Carroll all have good players. They are all ahead of the game with us coming into the season with new offensive and defensive coordinators, but we have some pretty good players, too.”
