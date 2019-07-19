Sterlington plated nine runs in the bottom of the first on its way to a 14-4 triumph over West Monroe Friday morning in the Dixie Majors 15U World Series.
Pool plays concludes Friday at 7 p.m. with West Monroe vs. Dyersburg, Tenn., and Sterlington vs. Camden, Ark.
West Monroe drew first blood in the 11 a.m. game. Dylan Burnaman slashed a one-out single to left, pilfered second, advanced to third on Jonathan Treno’s infield hit and scored on a passed ball.
Marching 13 batters to the plate, Sterlington answered with nine runs on six hits in the home half of the first.
Cayden Henry reached on a one-out error and crossed home with the equalizer when Kaden O’Quain smoked a one-hopper off the left field fence for a double.
A couple of pitches later, cleanup batter John Barr was awarded first base after taking a pitch off the left knee. Bryce Folmar followed with a two-run single up the middle to put Sterlington ahead for good, 3-1.
Folmar and Ian McGough, who walked, executed a double steal to set up Mason Lawhon’s two-run triple to right. Sterling Sims became the seventh straight batter to reach safely, lining an RBI base hit to left, bringing the score to 6-1.
Back to the top of the batting order with two away, Mason Owens delivered an RBI single to right, Henry dropped a base hit into center field and O’Quain was safe on a three-base error to make it 9-1.
West Monroe closed the gap to 9-4 with three in the second.
Ty Bowen singled to right and Colin Rowe singled to left. Both runners moved up a notch on a wild pitch. With still nobody out, Tyler Paine was safe on a throwing error and Burnaman reached on a fielding error.
There was no further scoring until Sterlington struck for five in the bottom of the fifth.
O’Quain’s RBI single and Ian McGough’s squeeze bunt highlighted the outburst as Sterlington put the 10-run rule into effect.
Folmar went two innings for the win. Owens faced the minimum over the final three frames to receive credit for the save.
Lawhon crushed a triple and a double as the tournament hosts out-hit West Monroe 11-5. Folmar drove in three runs with a triple and a single, O’Quain doubled and singled, and Henry went 2-for-3 and scored three runs. Owens, Ian McGough and Sims added base knocks.
Ryland Taylor, Burnaman, Treno, Bowen and Rowe singled for West Monroe.
Folmar took the loss on the mound for West Monroe with Casey Shows and Chase McGough in relief. Shows pitched well, allowing four runs (two earned) in four innings of middle relief.
Notes: O’Quain won Thursday night’s Home Run Derby to cap off the opening ceremonies. … Folmar was thrown out trying to stretch a triple into an inside the park home run in the fourth inning. Aidan Warner, Taylor and Treno combined for the center field-shortstop-catcher putout. … Lawhon made a nifty defensive play at third base, snagging Shows’ sinking line drive for the first out of the third inning. … The four pool winners advance to play in the semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m., with the championship game to follow at 1 p.m.
