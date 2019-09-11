The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana plans to host a roundtable Thursday (today) to discuss how the arts can be incorporated into the state’s educational models.
The roundtable discussion will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Vantage Tower Banquet Room at 130 DeSiard Street in Monroe.
Joining arts educators and administrators from around Region 8 (Ouachita, Morehouse, East Carroll, West Carroll, Madison, Tensas, Franklin Caldwell, Richland, Jackson and Union Parishes) to discuss the state of arts in education locally and around the state will be:
• Leea Russell, Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge
• Jamie Hipp, Arts Education Specialist, LSU Adjunct Professor Education, and founder of Arts Are Hipp
• Bree Sargent, Education Director for the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette
• Dr. Lynn Clark, Executive Director of the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana
• Denny Walters, Secondary Gifted & Talented Supervisor for the Ouachita Parish School System
• Janet Mawxell, Gifted & Talented Director for the Monroe City School System
• Danny Belanger, MPA, Director of Arts Education and Accessibility for the Louisiana Division of the Arts
• Cheryl Castille, Executive Director of the Louisiana Division of the Arts
• Facilitating the discussion will be Jennifer Ritter Guidry, arts facilitator and creative designer from Lafayette.
Arts educators and administrators are invited to participate in this important discussion.
As the Americans for the Arts states on its website, research has shown impressive benefits of arts education on entire school culture especially student motivation, attitudes, and attendance.
Unfortunately, two-thirds of public school teachers believe that the arts are getting crowded out of the school day.
