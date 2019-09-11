The 21st annual Haynesville Celebration of Butterflies will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Claiborne Parish Fairgrounds in Haynesville.
Festival highlights include a parade; memorial butterfly conservatory; the sale of butterfly plants, books and T-shirts; craft and food vendors; take-home butterfly towers; art and photography exhibits and contest; children’s activities; a 5k/1k run/walk; music; educational seminars; and more.
Admission is $4 for adults; $1 for children ages 6-18; and free for children under 6.
For more information, call Haynesville City Hall at (318) 624-0911; email loicelacy@gmail.com; or go to www.haynesvillela.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.