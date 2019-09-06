Ouachita Green and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Vicksburg District will host the 2019 Water Sweep on Saturday, Sept. 7 in area bodies of water throughout Ouachita Parish.
The annual Water Sweep is a litter and debris cleanup effort along the Ouachita River and surrounding waterways in the Monroe and West Monroe area.
The Water Sweep is supported by Keep Ouachita Parish, Keep Monroe and Keep West Monroe Beautiful.
The goal Water Sweep is to remove litter and debris found along the area’s waterways and to remove litter along ditches and drainage canals that may lead to larger bodies of water.
Water Sweep will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteer stations will be set up in the following areas: Lazarre Park in West Monroe; Forsythe Boat Dock in Monroe; Moon Lake Recreation Area; Bawcomville Recreation Area; Sterlington Recreation Area; Bayou Desiard at the University of Louisiana at Monroe; Lakeshore Drive at Bayou Desiard; U.S. Hwy. 165 North at Bayou Desiard; Trenton Street Seawall in West Monroe; Cheniere Lake Area 3 on Hwy 3033; Black Bayou at Homes Plus in West Monroe; Black Bayou National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe; Other area cleanups will also take place in Caldwell Parish at the Columbia Boat Dock and in Union Parish including 11 locations at D’Arbonne Lake - Corney Creek, Bayou Deloutre, Alabama Landing, and D’Arbonne Bayou at Hollands Bluff.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear plants and closed toe shoes. Cleanup supplies such as gloves, vests, grabbers and trash bags will be provided.
Bottled water will also be provided.
