The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the City of West Monroe are pleased to announce the return of the West Monroe Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series to be held every Wednesday in Sept..
Brown Bag Lunch Concerts will be held every Wednesday in Sept. from noon to 1 p.m. at the Pavilion at Seventh Square in West Monroe, located directly behind the West Monroe Farmer’s Market.
Performances this Fall will take place on the following dates: Wednesday, Sept. 4 featuring JES; Wednesday, Sept. 11 featuring Southern Grace; Wednesday, Sept. 18 featuring West Monroe High School Rebel Choir; and Wednesday, Sept. 25 featuring Bad Monkey Brass Band.
The West Monroe Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series is presented by WMWO Chamber of Commerce and the City of West Monroe in partnership with 90.3 KEDM, Centric Federal Credit Union, Emily Nunnelee State Farm, Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union, The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council, Newk’s Eatery, and the Ouachita Parish School System.
The concerts are free to the general public. Newk’s Eatery will be selling $5 bagged lunches on site which include a half sandwich, bag of chips and half dessert.
Lunches are sold on a first come, first served basis. Attendees may also bring a brown bag lunch while they enjoy various musical performances.
Chairs and complimentary beverages and desserts will be provided by the sponsors.
The Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series will continue with a spring series on Wednesdays in May.
