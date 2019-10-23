CA Studio in Monroe plans to open its new stage production, “The Play at Noah’s Flood,” at Biedenharn Museum and Gardens on the Terrace in Monroe on Nov. 2.
Showtimes are at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 9, as well as on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.
At the end of the fifteenth century, the little town of Frogsham near Chester, England, gathers its limited resources to produce the Corpus Christi play of Noah and the Flood. This medieval play-within-a-play presents a town full of characters that mirror their Biblical pageant counterparts, including the Seven Deadly Sins. It also provides a funny look at 15th century stagecraft and the timeless panic of performers who must go on before the play is ready.
“The Play Called Noah’s Flood” provides a delightful family performance opportunity.
