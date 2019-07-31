Laura Ulrich as Mrs. Christina Linde and Anne Brown as Mrs. Nora Helmer appear in “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen.
The 130-year-old classic opens in a new production from CA Studio at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe on Saturday, Aug. 3, continuing on the Aug, 4, Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. To reserve and guarantee tickets, go to castudiola.com or bmuseum.org.
“A Doll’s House” is directed by Cathy Airhart Webb with Victorian-era costumes by Ruth Ulrich of Monroe.
Also appearing in “A Doll’s House:” Sam Coleman, Tyler Brubaker, Michael Tran, Natalie Weaver, Scott Higginbotham, Molly Higginbotham, and Owen Higginbotham.
Henrik Ibsen’s play, “A Doll’s House,” premiered in Denmark in 1879 to a storm of outraged controversy. The play is relevant today for presenting the troubles of a marriage while questioning the established social order. Proper appearances and societal expectations mask the tragic reality of the true nature of the characters and the roles they play.
CA Studio’s production of “A Doll’s House” uses the English translation created by William Archer. This translation was first performed at the Novelty Theatre in London on Friday, June 7, 1889, making this translation over 130 years old.
So why should CA Studio do a 140- year- old play? Director Cathy Airhart Webb recalls that “I read it last year with a theatre appreciation class and the students in the class, especially the women, were riveted, despite the age of the play. It’s still a timely classic which supports CA Studio’s mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.