Catfish Charlie’s will host a fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 24 to benefit Marc Felts of West Monroe. On July 11, Felts was diagnosed with aggressive stage four cancer that has spread from his duodenum to his liver. He has undergone three chemotherapy sessions and is being treated six to eight times per week at Oncology Associates of Monroe.
Located at 2329 Louisville Ave. in Monroe, Catfish Charlie’s will donate 25 percent of Felts’ sales from 10:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 to Marc Felts’ Cancer Treatment Fund.
“The amount of treatment Marc has gone through so soon after his diagnosis is staggering. I invite our Catfish Charlie’s family to rally around him and show him the spirit of support we’re known for,” said Doug Wood, proprietor of Catfish Charlie’s.
In addition to Catfish Charlie’s fundraiser, a raffle drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m. with prizes including a Ruger 10/22 Woodstock Shotgun with Simmons 8.3-9x40 Mounted and Bore Sighted Scope, a 70-quart Elite Pelican Cooler, a Girl’s Glamour Basket, and an LSU Game Basket including two tickets to the LSU/Arkansas game.
