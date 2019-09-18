Cedar Creek seniors Sidney Wilhite and Donovan Turpin have been recently named National Merit Semifinalists.
Semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and include the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Wilhite and Turpin are two of Cedar Creek’s academically talented students who will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some $31 million in scholarships offered next spring.
They were among some 1.5 million juniors who entered the program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. From approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 90 percent are expected to attain finalist standing.
Sidney Wilhite is the son of Ross and Sybol Wilhite of Ruston. Donovan Turpin is the son of Corbin and Melannie Turpin of Ruston.
Cedar Creek School seeks to provide a superior college preparatory educational experience to students in North Central Louisiana based on the highest standards of academic excellence and personal conduct.
