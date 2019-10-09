Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is proud to host The Chennault Gala on Oct. 19.
The Museum is a treasure in Northeast Louisiana, honoring Gen. Claire L. Chennault, the legendary World War II hero of the air war against the Japanese and the leader of the famed Flying Tigers in China.
The community is invited to attend this one-of-a-kind, culturally diverse event at The Hub Music Hall in downtown Monroe. This year’s theme is “East Meets West” in recognition of Gen. Claire L. Chennault, his Flying Tigers, and this important chapter in the history of Chinese-American military cooperation.
The evening will begin with a VIP reception for local and foreign dignitaries as well as sponsors at 6 p.m. Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.
Entertainment will celebrate traditional Chinese artforms as well as American music. The evening’s entertainment will begin with Chinese entertainers from the Shaolin Temple Cultural Center in Texas performing kung fu, tai chi, and a traditional dragon and lion dance.
The North America Chinese Sound of Music Art Troupe will follow with Chinese folk music. Rounding out the Chinese portion of the evening is erhu master Ji, Jie.
The erhu is a two-stringed bow instrument and is used in both traditional and contemporary music arrangements, such as in pop, rock and jazz.
Local entertainment will wrap up the evening. Louisiana Soul Revival featuring Doug Duffey will take the stage. Doug Duffey is a world-renowned musician and inductee of the Louisiana Hall of Fame and National Blues Hall of Fame. Duffey leads the Louisiana Soul Revival, a multi-generational band from Monroe, through sets of internationally acclaimed original songs that bring people together and to their feet.
Ticketholders will enjoy food inspired by America and China. Local chef Thurman Dickey will prepare the food utilizing fresh Louisiana seafood provided by the Louisiana Seafood Association.
Attendees can enjoy the food as part of their ticket cost as well as complimentary beer and wine.
The evening will also feature a silent auction. Auction items include a weekend in New Orleans for Jazz Fest, a package of gift cards for downtown Monroe businesses, and one-of-a-kind firearms designed by Outlaw Ordnance of West Monroe.
Tickets for The Chennault Gala are $75. Military discounts are available on individual tickets if purchased at the Museum. Reserved tables of eight are available for $700.
Tickets and tables can be purchased online at chennaultgala.eventbrite.com or at the Museum.
Sponsors of the Chennault Gala include: Jackie L. Peters, Louisiana Seafood Association, Chennault Aviation Academy, Nelson Abell, General Chennault International Education Alliance, Cross Keys Bank, Origin Bank, Homeland Bank, The Kirksey Agency, Combat Vets MC Ch. 6-5, Flying Tiger Museum, Ameripride Services, Outlaw Ordnance, Choice Brands, Lamar Advertising, The Radio People, Stephens Media Group, and Lamar Advertising.
Some sponsorship levels are still available. Contact Caroline at caroline@chennaultmuseum.org for information on sponsoring the event.
All proceeds benefit Chennault Aviation & Military Museum and its ongoing efforts to preserve and honor military and aviation history and its work for local veterans.
The Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is a 501©3 non-profit. Spanning all wars from WWI through Iraqi Freedom and representing all military branches, this museum honors veterans, soldiers and patriotism.
The museum takes an active role in veteran and community outreach. A free PTDS support group for combat veterans, led by a Vietnam Veteran and PhD Psychologist, is hosted in the museum’s library twice a month.
History is preserved through the recording of veteran oral histories which are given to the family as well as sent to the Library of Congress for preservation. The General Chennault Chapter 51 of the Disabled American Veterans Association (DAV) meets monthly at the Museum.
The DAV certified Service Officers advocate for veterans and their families to receive earned benefits.
The General Chennault Chapter 51 also provides van service, providing free transportation to the VA medical center in Jackson, Mississippi.
Admission to the museum is free, but donations are appreciated.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and is located at 701 Kansas Lane in Monroe.
