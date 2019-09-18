The Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is planning to bring Elvis Presley Enterprises 2013 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Dean Z to the stage in Monroe later this month.
The public is invited to this limited ticket event on Sept. 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bayou Pointe Evet Center at 1 Warhawk Way.
“One Night with You” is Dean Z’s tribute to musical legend Elvis Presley. Attendees will enjoy a fully immersive Elvis Presley experience provided by one of the world’s most popular tribute artists.
Dean Z has been emulating “The King” since age three.
After performing in several shows of his own, Dean took off for Las Vegas at the age of 17.
Throughout the next 12 years, Dean performed in Vegas as well as paid tribute to “The Memphis Flash” across the country and world.
Dean soon earned a spot with the World’s Greatest Live Tribute Show, “Legends in Concert,” and moved the headlining show to Branson, Missouri in 2007. In 2013, Dean sought the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, a contest sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.
The contest involved hundreds of Elvis tribute artists competing in 29 preliminary events all over the world for an invitation to the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contes Semi-Finals. At the semi-finals, Dean beat 28 other tribute artists and won the title.
Since then, Dean has received The Heart of the King award in Las Vegas, toured with the Elvis Lives production, and honored Elvis and other legends through constant tours.
Tickets are $40 and available now for purchase at deanz.eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Chennault Aviation & Military Museum located at 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, Louisiana. All proceeds benefit the museum.
Tribe’s Food Truck and a cash bar will be on site. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
This evening is sponsored by: Womack Insurance, The Thomas Agency, Louisiana Plastic Industries, Caldwell Bank, Citizens Progressive Bank, Redd Pest Control, PPM Consultants, Joe Banks Drywall & Acoustics, Russell-Moore Lumber, Radio People, Stephens Media Group, Gastroenterology Clinic, Magic Grill, Dr. Lauren Mickey, Flatwater Property, Randall’s Fine Meats, TP Outdoors, Air Service Professionals, Macaroni Tubing, Triple H Pipeline, Bon Temps Classical Pilates.
The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The bilingual “Way of a Fighter” Exhibit houses the country’s largest collection of General Claire Chennault artifacts and correspondence.
Spanning all wars from WWI through Iraqi Freedom and representing all military branches, this expansive museum honors veterans, soldiers, and patriotism.
The museum takes an active role in veteran and community outreach. A free PTSD support group for combat veterans, led by a Vietnam Veteran with a PhD in Psychology, is hosted in the museum’s library twice a month.
History is preserved through the recording of veteran oral histories which are given to the family as well as sent to the Library of Congress for preservation.
CAMM has a Disabled American Veterans Association (DAV) chapter, The Gen. Chennault Flying Tigers, Ch. 51.
The DAV certified Service Officers advocate for veterans and their families to receive earned benefits.
DAV also provides a van service, providing free transportation to the VA medical center in Jackson, Mississippi.
Admission to the museum is free, but donations are appreciated. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is located at 701 Kansas Lane in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.