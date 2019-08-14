A U.S. Navy veteran recently recalled his service in the U.S. Navy Reserves during an interview at the state Department of Veterans’ Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.
U.S. Navy veteran Louis Jean “LJ” Mayeux, Jr. was born in Crowley on June 2, 1929. He was raised by a father who was a lawyer, and a mother who worked as an economics teacher.
The Mayeuxs raised their three children to be independent thinkers that could take care of themselves, but would also look out for others.
His love of the water is what motivated him to volunteer to go on active-duty after having served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. “I really like the water,” said the former swim team member. “I like to fish, too.”
Mayeux was shipped to Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois for boot camp.
“I put in for sea duty in boot camp so naturally, I didn’t get it,” he said in a tone that all service members understand since requests for specific duty stations are rarely fulfilled, and in the military, “hurry up and wait” is the norm.
His first duty station was the former U.S. Naval Station Tongue Point in Astoria, Oregon. “I got to watch the ships on dry dock while there,” he said.
After being stationed there for one-and-a-half years, Mayeux was sent to serve aboard USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), a Fletcher-class destroyer. These were fast, maneuverable, long-endurance warships intended to escort larger vessels in a fleet, convoy, or battle group, and defend them against smaller powerful short-range attackers. “I slept on a destroyer for about two years,” said Mayeux while also fondly recalling the three months of ship maneuvers they did off of the coast of California.
His time as a sailor came to an abrupt end when he was “left behind” prior to his ship’s next deployment. “The Navy dumped me in San Diego because I didn’t have enough time left on my enlistment in order to deploy with them to Korea,” said the salty sailor. “So I stayed drunk for about two months until they finally let me go home.”
Mayeux was honorably discharged from the Navy on July 26, 1954. His father helped get him a job with a major oil company, United Gas Corporation, immediately after he returned home. He went on to work at two other companies before finally starting his own business.
In 1957, he said his life changed for the better. He met and married the love of his life, Charlotte Chambers.
The two love birds had five children in less than five years, and two other children four years later. The couple raised a total of five daughters and two sons. They are now the proud grandparents of 31 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mayeux became ill and the doctors said that he would never walk again, but this strong-willed sailor was determined to defy their odds. He worked hard, did physical therapy consistently for eight months, and can now stand and walk around with his walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.