The annual Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Youth Fishing Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 7.
Fishing will begin at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. and participants may fish any public or private waterway within Ouachita Parish. You do not need to report to the tournament headquarters before fishing. Bring your biggest fish (any species) to the weigh in.
Weigh-ins will start at 11 a.m. at the tournament headquarters located at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Rifle Range at 357 Richard Fewell Road in West Monroe. The awards ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m.
Along with weigh-ins, there will be free food, youth activities and door prizes. Awards will be given for biggest fish in each age category. The event is open to all children ages 2 to 12 years old. Participants do not have to catch a fish to be entered into door prize drawing but must check in at the tournament headquarters to be entered.
Fishing poles and bait, courtesy of Armstrong Cricket Farm will be available at the tournament headquarters for those who need supplies. Event will not be canceled or rescheduled due to rain.
Late registration is accepted that day but not guarantee a t-shirt.
No alcoholic beverages during the tournament or at the weigh-in site.
All participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.
All state and federal fishing and boating laws must be observed.
Adults may cast and assist landing the fish for the participants in the 2-6 yr. old category.
Bank, pier and private pond fishing are allowed.
Fish must be caught during tournament hours.
Only one fish allowed at weigh-in, dead or alive.
Must be present to win door prizes.
The registration form can be found online at www.opso.net, by calling (318) 324-2550 or by emailing sharon.bacle@opso.net
