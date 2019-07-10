The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council is proud to announce an evening with Don Cincone.
The public is invited to attend a live interview between radio personality, Art Edwards, and Mr. Cincone at 5 p.m. at the Chennault Aviation Museum this Friday, July 12.
The two will talk about Cincone’s personal time in the military while stationed in Europe and how that opportunity allowed him to study the masters.
This event is part of an oral history project being conducted by the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council of Don Cincone.
The program has been made possible through a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The opinions expressed in the program do not necessarily represent the views of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.
This event is free and open to the public.
