The Downtown Arts Alliance will host another fun and free Downtown Gallery Crawl from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
This family-friendly party spans across the downtown areas of both Twin Cities. Come walk through unique art galleries, meet the artists and discuss their work, enjoy refreshments, and be a part of our vibrant community. Original art will be for sale, so come find a piece that speaks to you.
Rialto Gallery
The Rialto Gallery is located on Trenton Street in West Monroe. The gallery will feature a “Go Local” silent auction art show benefiting the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. All works of art will be made by local artists, that reflects what the food bank is all about: food, family, volunteerism, community, etc.
Edges Gallery
Catch a ride on the free shuttles and make your way towards South Grand Street to check out Edges Gallery. Curator Zach Raybourn will show Monroe native Rebekah Hardin for the October Crawl. Rebekah is talented in various mediums including oil and acrylic paint, charcoal, pencils and photography.
Palace Gallery
Join the fun at The Palace Gallery on DeSiard Street. Curator Jarod Stokes is excited to host Caroline Youngblood’s show “MY Louisiana.” Youngblood will be gracing the Palace Gallery with large-scale, abstract, figurative paintings appropriated from anonymous Kodachrome slides.
Arender Studio
The 318 Press will be taking over Arender Studio & Gallery. Ben Bennett will be pulling and slinging ink live with a series of locally inspired prints that are fresh, fun, and full of 318 pride.
So come by, pick out your favorite design and walk out with a shirt that’ll turn heads and make everyone ask you where it came from.
Upstairs Gallery
Upstairs Gallery will be featuring three artists for October. Amy Ouchley will show her nature inspired jewelry. Each handmade piece is a portal into Ouchley’s connection to the natural world. And Megan Smith, who is primarily a functional ceramic artist, with exhibit her work. Smith’s work emphasizes color, form and having fun doing what she loves. Eli Gable is showing his photographic pieces. Gable showcases his artwork on a variety of mediums including canvas, birchwood, acrylic and framed photography.
Roe exhibits
Curator Amanda Roe will be exhibiting work in two galleries this Crawl. In the Downtown Gallery, her show titled ‘Into the Void’ will feature mixed media paintings that explore the darkest moments of social media and our connection with it within society. Roe also will have a large mural on display for the Outside Gallery.
Sugar Gallery
Sugar Gallery is featuring international artist Anand Javvaji. Born in Southern India, Javvaji’s passion for art began at an early age and started with pencil drawings and watercolors. Later in life, he joined The Art Academy in New Jersey to further enhance his skills in portrait and figurative painting. Javvaji is passionate painting subjects of abstract, landscape, figurative, portrait, still life and wildlife. Sugar Gallery will also show work by resident artists Melanie Douthit and Doug Breckenridge, and wearable art by Harp Strings Jewelry.
The next Downtown Gallery Crawl will be Thursday, Dec. 5.
