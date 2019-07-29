The Downtown Arts Alliance will host the last Downtown Gallery Crawl of the summer across the downtown areas of both Twin Cities on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m..
Patrons of the arts are invited to walk through nine unique art galleries, meet artists and discuss their work, enjoy refreshments, and listen to live music. Original art will be for sale.
RIALTO GALLERY
The Rialto Gallery is located on Trenton Street in West Monroe. Making their Crawl debut, is Rialto Curator, Inique Harris, who will work alongside the new Downtown Arts Alliance President, Brooke Foy. Harris is a recent BFA Graduate from ULM, with a concentration in painting.
EDGES GALLERY
Visitors can take a ride on the free shuttles toward South Grand Street to check out Edges Gallery. Curator Zach Raybourn will show a passionate digital artist, Anita Dredor. Previously pursuing a career as a fashion stylist, Dredor now focuses on her personal artwork. Her digital paintings range from pastoral to science fiction, blending organic shapes with bold black linework and spot color.
THE PALACE GALLERY
Next, join the fun at The Palace Gallery on DeSiard Street. Curator Jarod Stokes is hosting the semi-annual, interactive show. Visitors make the art, take pictures, share it with friends, and bring their creativity to life in multiple interactive mural and canvas stations. Lend a hand to the creative process with us at the Palace Gallery.
ARENDER GALLERY
There’s also the six galleries on Art Alley. The Arender Gallery, curated by Brad Arender, will host familiar artist and former gallery curator, Rick Sykes. A recent MFA recipient, Sykes now teaches at the University of Arkansas Little Rock and is working on a new series titled “Internal Landscapes.”
UPSTAIRS
Upstairs is having STEAM-y Stuff for August. Fun art activities for all ages will be provided by the Masur Museum, the Children’s Museum, Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge and more. Come create your own artwork and then hang on the gallery walls. Thanks to guest curator Victoria Smith, there will be bubbles, fun music, and something different for everyone.
BIG ROOM
Next door, at the Big Room, resident and guest artists are expected to exhibit finished work and making art while you Crawl. Amy Ouchley and Nina Griffin will craft jewelry while you shop their handmade pieces, and our other artists including Leigh Buffington, Anna Rowan, Jenny Ellerbe, Emily Caldwell, and others will be painting or collaging while you visit the popular Big Room space.
SUGAR GALLERY
In literature, a vignette is a short scene that captures a single moment or a defining detail about a character, idea, or other element of the story. Sugar Gallery’s guest artist is Brandy Jo Williams whose acrylic and charcoal mixed media paintings include Louisiana wildlife and botanicals which capture moments of her surroundings like a visual vignette.
A few highlights from Sugar’s talented resident artists include Stacy Medaries’ new abstract recycled art pieces; Douglas Breckenridge with a “Christmas in August”; antique button jewelry from Lisa with Harpstrings Jewelry; Melanie Douthit with Louisiana watercolor scenes; Scott Stone’s newest abstract paintings; and wildlife photography by local legend Burg Ransom.
OUTSIDE GALLERY
Experience the Outside Gallery, which features bi-monthly murals. Curator Amanda Roe is excited to host artist Ty Breaker. His intense inkworks will be displayed on the exterior wall at the end of Art Alley, facing the railroad tracks. Breaker resides in Shreveport and will have a number of prints available at the Crawl.
Amanda Roe also curates the Downtown Gallery.
