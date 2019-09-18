The University of Louisiana Monroe hosted family and friends of the late William D. “Bill” Hoover at an event Monday, Sept. 9, announcing an endowment fund for scholarships and faculty development and the naming of the William D. Hoover School of Accounting, Financial and Information Services in the College of Business and Social Sciences.
Hoover graduated from ULM in 1960 with a degree in accounting. He went on to become a successful Northeast Louisiana CPA and businessman. Hoover was an advocate for education and a long-time financial supporter of the university.
His wife of 62 years, Lois Pelanowsky Hoover, and their children and spouses, Gary and Cindy Hoover, Richmond and Terri Hoover Odom, Scott and Gayle Hoover Frick, established an endowment fund in Mr. Hoover’s name after his death at age 82 on Jan. 24, 2018.
“This is a significant occasion here at the university due to the generosity of the Hoover Family,” said President Nick J. Bruno, who had fished and hunted with Hoover, who was an avid outdoorsman.
It was Hoover’s “entrepreneurial spirit” that Bruno recalled.
“In Monroe and this area there are a number of individuals who had remarkable entrepreneurial opportunities, and they took them and did extremely well,” Bruno said, referring to Hoover and his partners forming Long Distance Savers, his work with Clarke Williams, founder of CenturyLink, and his own accounting firm and business ventures,” Bruno said.
“Bill did a lot to advance this area economically and of course, his loyalty to this university is evidenced today. I think this is a testament to Bill himself and the Hoover Family,” Bruno said. “So many people have gotten their start at this great university, and so many people are coming back to the university and contributing to the future of this region by educating our students today.”
Dr. Ron Berry, Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences, spoke on the living legacy the Hoover Family created to honor their patriarch.
“He invested in people, he believed in people. I can think of no one more appropriate to name our school after. Thank you for allowing us to share in that legacy. It’s going to make us very successful. It’s going to impact our community, it’s going to impact our state. All because of who he was,” said Berry.
Daughter Terri Hoover Odom spoke on behalf of her family and introduced several friends who shared their thoughts about Hoover. The speakers were John Luffey, Jr., Brian Harrison and Ouachita Parish Police Jury member Kay Katz.
“If he were here, and he knew all this was going on, he absolutely would not have it. Absolutely put his foot down,” said Odom. “He would also love it to pieces and never tell you.”
“He had the kind of life and he did the kind of work that created enough value in so many people’s lives that his memory could be forever memorialized here at ULM,” Odom said. “The school was so near and dear to his heart.”
Sept. 9 was Hoover’s birthday, which made the occasion even more meaningful to the family.
“Today we feel like it marks the beginning of a legacy. A legacy of scholarships here at ULM, that each one of them can be made in his memory and in his honor,” Odom said. “Thank you so much.”
