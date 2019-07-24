In the final week of the “Pelican State Goes to War” exhibit, the Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville will hold a special talk on Tuesday by WWII veteran pilot Jay Vinyard and will have extended hours during the Louisiana Watermelon Festival, July 26 and 27.
Vinyard, of Choudrant, will speak July 23, at 5 p.m. in the Union Parish Library, 202 W. Jackson St., Farmerville. He was part of the Air Transport Command corps of hardy pilots who flew the dangerous route over the Himalayas, called “Flying the Hump,” to take vital materiel from India into China. For his heroic service, Vinyard was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with cluster and Air Medal with cluster.
The museum, located at 116 N. Main St., will be open Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Watermelon Festival visitors.
The local exhibit of “The Pelican State Goes to War” from the National WWII Museum is sponsored by Marion State Bank, Origin Bank, Farrar Funeral Home, Union Parish Tourist Commission, and Shaw Oxygen.
(0) comments
