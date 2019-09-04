Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited on Saturday, Sept. 7, to watch and learn how the Native Americans of Poverty Point may have created fire more than 3,500 years ago.
The demonstration will begin at 11 a.m. Attendees can watch as the ranger demonstrates how ancient people created fires to heat and sustain themselves. Visitors are very welcome to try out the bow drill for themselves as well!
The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and interpretive events. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.
