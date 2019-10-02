DoMo’s Downtown River Jam is bringing a classic rock n’ roll experience to the streets of Downtown Monroe as they present an evening with The Fleetwood Mac Experience Thursday (today).
Presented by Amdocs, the event will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show will feature the legendary greatest hits of Fleetwood Mac on the Skent-N-Dent Stage on Desiard St. between 6th and Hall, in the heart of downtown Monroe.
2Dudes Brew & Que, Brass Monkey Pub and Patio, Kahlo Tapas & Tequila, and Taco Street will be open to serve food to attendees, and a cash bar will be provided by Miro’s and Restaurant Cotton.
Complimentary beer samples will also be available from Choice Brands.
Attendees will enjoy a trip down memory lane listening to their favorite hits!
The members of The Fleetwood Mac Experience bring many years of friendship and musical chemistry to each song portraying the essence and emotion that has made Fleetwood Mac one of the most iconic bands in music history.
An evening with The Fleetwood Mac Experience brings you back to that classic concert era when rock ruled the stage and left the crowd wanting more!
Opening for The Fleetwood Mac Experience is Joe Haydel, a long-time singer-songwriter from South Louisiana.
His original sound recaptures popular rock of the late 90’s and early 2000s.
His debut EP is available now on ALL digital platforms. Always a crowd pleaser, Joe plays at many local venues within the Monroe area.
Limited tables may be reserved for $300 which seat eight and include one of a kind appetizers provided by 2Dudes Brew & Que and Brass Monkey Pub and Patio. General admission is free.
Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite.com or by calling 318-329-3254. All proceeds benefit the continuation of the Downtown River Jam concert series hosted by the Downtown Monroe Alliance.
Desiard Street will be closed from 3-10 p.m. from H2Go to Brass Monkey. Hall Street & Desiard Street intersection will be closed from noon-10 p.m.
We appreciate your support cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.
Please call with any questions at 318-329-3254.
