Get a look at some of the plants which would have been eaten and used by the ancient Native Americans on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Poverty Point World Heritage Site.
A 1.5 mile ranger-led hike will take visitors through a portion of the earthworks with a focus on useful native plants. This event begins at 9:30 a.m. with a short introductory film, followed by the hike itself.
With no modern conveniences available 3,500 years ago, the mound builders at Poverty Point lived a very different existence. This group of hunter-gatherers did not grow their own food. Instead, they relied on the surrounding wilderness as both their supermarket and their pharmacy. There will likely be some edible fruit along the trail, including pawpaws, muscadine grapes, and blackberries, which will be ripe enough to sample. This event is weather permitting and visitors should wear hiking appropriate clothing.
