Former University of Louisiana Monroe All-American Joe Profit, who became the first 1,000-yard rusher in school history in 1969, has been selected as the keynote speaker for The Pursuit, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19 from 6-9 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Student Event Center.
The Pursuit, the University’s premier kickoff event for the upcoming football season as well as the 2019-20 academic year, is sponsored by Bancorp South.
A graduate of Richwood High School in Monroe, Profit was a trailblazer in 1967, becoming the first black to play football at a predominantly white Louisiana college as well as the first black football player to compete in the Gulf States Conference. He led the team in rushing and all-purpose yards for three seasons in a row from 1968-70. Profit, who still ranks among ULM’s all-time Top 10 in rushing (2,818 career yards) and all-purpose yards (3,661 combined), was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 1971 National Football League Draft.
Profit is a candidate for Georgia’s 7th U.S. Congressional District.
Program highlights include comments from ULM President Nick J. Bruno and Athletics Director Scott McDonald as well as a season preview from head football coach Matt Viator.
Tables of eight are on sale for $800 and can be reserved online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pursuit-2019-tickets-64173947003. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance since The Pursuit sold out last year.
For additional information, contact the ULM Athletics Department at (318) 342-5360.
