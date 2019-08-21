The Forsythe Church of Christ in Monroe will offer a support group for people who are struggling with grief.
The group will meet Monday nights at 6 pm for 13 weeks, beginning Aug. 26.
GriefShare is a nationally recognized course to help those who are experiencing loss to find help and healing. This is accomplished through a weekly video presentation, utilization of a workbook, and group discussion.
The presenters in this video series are experts in the field who share excellent information about grief.
There is no cost for the course. There is a workbook that is $15.00.
Register by calling the Forsythe Church office at 318-387-4467.
GriefShare at Forsythe is facilitated by John Dobbs. Forsythe Church of Christ is located at 2101 Forsythe Avenue in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.