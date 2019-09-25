To assist undergraduate students whose lives have been affected by cancer, the Louisiana Cancer Foundation has created an endowed scholarship specifically for cancer survivors or those with cancer in their immediate family, which has led to financial hardship.
The LCF will present a check to the ULM Foundation establishing The Louisiana Cancer Foundation for Research and Education, LLC Endowed Scholarship at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Media Room on the sixth floor of the ULM Library.
The initial gift of $25,000 will be increased by $5,000 annually for five years to reach the total of $50,000.
LCF Executive Director James Adams will make the presentation to Susan Chappell, Executive Director of ULM Advancement, Foundation and Alumni Relations.
For 19 years, the LCF has supported the College of Pharmacy and the breast cancer research of Dr. Paul Sylvester as well as contributing to the ULM School of Nursing Theresa Marsala Memorial Nursing Fund. Since 2000, its contributions exceed $216,000.
Applicants who meet the requirements will be recommended by the LCF Board of Directors to the university scholarship committee for final selection.
Annually, the LCF hosts four free cancer screenings in the community for: breast and cervical cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer and colon/rectal cancer. It also funds a mobile mammography unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.