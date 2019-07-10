The NELA Genealogical and Historical Society will meet on Sunday, July 14, in the Ouachita Parish Library Main Branch at 2:30 p.m.
The program will be “Show and Tell.”
This is put on by members who bring something that is important to them or their families and tell a brief story about it. This has produced many very interesting finds in the past, Guests are welcome. For more information, call (318) 323-0533.
