Writer’s Note: A leisurely drive with Jim down through the Delta in late September conjured up happy memories for me of growing up in Louisiana. I suppose it was seeing the field crops being harvested that triggered my reverie. Whatever “took me back”, I enjoyed remembering those familiar sights and sounds that always signaled the coming of fall.
I have often said that I would not exchange my childhood growing up in rural Louisiana for anyone else’s anywhere. There is a special kind of goodness that comes from living close to the earth, sensing the rhythms of seasonal change, and developing a deep understanding of the importance of home, family, neighbors, and faith.
Nope. I wouldn’t trade that for anything. — GP
Harvest Time!
“I miss the mules.” I surprised myself when I said this aloud as Jim and I were driving south through the rich farmland toward Natchez recently. We had been riding in silence for some time, so my sudden statement out of the blue shocked.
Jim had mentioned several days earlier that he was noticing the change in the slant of light that causes the shadows across the roadway to elongate as the seasons change. I suppose we are both ready for fall to come with more evidence than just the passing of a calendar date. Too many 90+degree days have taken their toll on us both.
As we drove along, I observed the harvest underway and suddenly found myself feeling nostalgic. There were so many familiar elements that were the same from when I was growing up, but there were also some that were noticeably different. Time’s passage has brought change to my homeland.
Farming is a
High-Tech Venture . . .
Looking out over the landscape with dust swirling from the movement of farm machinery at work, I marveled at the modern technology on display in those beloved Louisiana fields. My grandfather (aka “Daddy Moore”) could never have imagined such a scene. In his day, farming was as much art as science, depending in large part on instinct, experience, and a healthy portion of old-fashioned good luck.
Today’s farmers look to the skies for much of their help — to God for good weather, of course, but also to the global positioning satellite system (“GPS”) for precision planting and harvesting. Daddy Moore could never have imagined rows planted in perfect alignment and with the optimum distance between each — all guided by a satellite high above.
Also unimaginable in my grandfather’s day were the various GPS-based applications that allow precision in measuring field size, soil composition, and that send out early warnings of weed and pest infestations almost before they are visible to the naked eye. No longer are boundaries in dispute. Appearance of the soil plus advice from neighbors and the parish extension agent are no longer the bellwethers for knowing what, where, and when to add fertilizers. And farmers today no longer have to walk the fields daily, looking for plant damage that might signal a problem — visible often too late.
As I watched a single cotton picker moving through perfect rows of weed-free cotton, picking that glorious “white gold” from the bolls, I thought of Daddy Moore, Kenilworth Plantation, and those wonderful harvest times long past.
Harvests in
the Old Days . . .
So much of what I had loved about farming when I was young is no longer “there”. Those mules, for example, are not as prevalent today. To be honest, I don’t remember the last time that I saw a mule. When I was a child, these beasts were commonplace — real partners in the farming operation.
A note for you city folks — mules have a unique fragrance. (I say “fragrance” instead of “odor” intentionally.) Mules have what I can only describe as an “earthy” smell, robust and familiar to those of us who grew up around them. This was caused, at least in part, because of their primary roles that centered around working the soil. They labored during the growing season with the workers whether in the fields or in vegetable gardens nearer to the house.
Such devotion to labor was not without its shortcomings, however. Mules have been labeled “stubborn” by more than a few people who have worked closely with them. From my own experience watching them from a distance while they worked at Kenilworth, I can attest to the accuracy of that label. They worked hard at their “job” and even learned the routines so closely that they could anticipate the end of the workday. This became a problem when their drivers failed to notice that it was “quitting time”. When that happened, the mules simply took matters into their own hands and stopped in their tracks, exactly where they were.
I also miss hearing the songs sung by the field workers. The rich tones of their songs — most often hymns — still echo through my memory, reminding me of my youth. The field workers used their singing to make the long, hot days in the summer sun pass quicker. Certainly no sounds made by today’s tractors or cotton pickers could match the beauty of those melodies.
The Rhythm
of the Seasons . . .
Unless you get out of the city and drive through the great farmlands, it’s easy to miss the most important rhythm of the seasons here in the south — the planting and harvesting seasons. We get caught up in “city things” like going to work in an office and don’t notice the miracle happening just past the concrete and steel.
With today’s improved seeds and more precise farming, planting now occurs several times a year instead of just in the spring. Louisiana is no longer as restricted as to when or what to plant as it was in my grandfather’s day. For him, cotton and corn were the principle crops and they were planted just once a year. Today, Louisiana farmers grow those two as well as sugarcane, soybeans, rice, wheat, and sweet potatoes, among others.
Preparing the fields for planting in the spring was always one of my favorite times of year. The field soils had to be turned to make them ready for the seeds to follow. It was a time of renewed hope for a better year — and renewed prayers for a better crop.
However, it was the harvest time that was my very favorite time of year — and it still is. And cotton remains my favorite Louisiana crop. I love to watch the cotton plants from the time they first present in the fields through to the time those same plants, now devoid of their treasure, are folded back beneath the earth to help resupply the nutrients necessary for next year’s crop. I love to see the first sign of blooms forming, and then the bolls bursting with white fibers as the cotton matures, ready for picking.
The cotton growing is so much of what I think of when I think of home that when my only child, daughter Leigh, was planning a late autumn wedding to Brian Grainger in North Carolina, I used cotton stalks with full bolls intact in arrangements for their reception. Guests who had never seen cotton growing before plucked the bolls to take home with them as wedding favors.
One sight that I miss about the harvest season is the wagons filled to overflowing with picked cotton, slowly being driven to the cotton gin. Even though they often created traffic problems, hardly anyone minded. Strewn along the roadways were white bits of cotton that had escaped the wagons and lay as testaments to the success of this year’s crop.
Also missing are the dense, rectangular bales of cotton that the gin created from those wagonloads. Today, the cotton is shaped mechanically into large, round rolls and left covered in the fields where the cotton has just been picked. While I’m sure this is far more efficient a process, I still miss the symmetry of those old bales, stacked and marked and ready for sale. They, too, had a distinct fragrance when stored in my grandfather’s barn until they could be moved for sale.
That Slant of Light . . .
Jim’s observation about the changing slant of light that marks the transition from summer into fall was on point. As the shadows grow longer and the days grow shorter, there is a kind of peace that settles over the farmlands. I think our souls long for that as the pace of life pauses a little after the heat and hard work of the summer.
Like Jim, American writer Nathaniel Hawthorne also noticed the sunshine of autumn. He wrote, “I cannot endure to waste anything as precious as autumn sunshine by staying in the house. So I spend almost all of the daylight hours in the open air.”
I love simple, Louisiana things like long autumn shadows and hard-headed mules. Why not? From such things our sense of self slowly emerges, making us who — and what — we are.
I read recently that the late country music legend, Johnny Cash, kept a single cotton boll in his safe sitting atop all of his important papers. It reminded him every time he opened that safe, he said, of home and all that was truly important in his life.
I get that.
