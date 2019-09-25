Writer’s Note: Several weekends ago, Jim and I welcomed home our two daughters for a very special reunion weekend. Both Paula and Leigh were former members of the Neville High School Bengal Belles (Paula was on line #2 and was captain of line #3, and Leigh was on lines #24 and #25). This September marked 50 years since the forming of the Bengal Belles organization and a 50th anniversary reunion was planned.
While our “girls” were here, they never stopped remembering their time on the lines nor did they stop sharing those memories with others — some of whom they hadn’t seen for a very long time. It was heartwarming to listen to their tales, watch Paula “coach” Leigh in our library on the halftime dance that the Reunion Belles were invited to dance with the current Bengal Belle line, and mostly just to see the joy in their faces as they returned to the high school where so many of their best memories and friends had been made.
We were reminded all over again of the value of those traditions that unite us . . . GP
Tradition Matters
I think sometimes that millennials (those reaching young adulthood in the early 21st century; ie, born between 1982-2004) are getting a bad rap. They are frequently described as being indifferent to many of the things that most of us in older generations have always held dear. As in all things, it is easy to lump all members of this generation together and label them however one wishes.
This is exactly what has been done, and often unfairly, I think. I have a number of good friends who are millennials and I find them to be energetic, concerned about all aspects of their lives (work, leisure, and family), and generally not the self-centered pampered darlings that some would have us believe.
Which brings me to my thought for today — tradition matters. Millennials have been described as being uncaring and unimpressed by the traditions that so many Americans hold dear like standing for the playing of our National Anthem, placing our hands over our hearts when saying the Pledge of Allegiance, and bowing our heads in prayer. I happen to know plenty of millennials who do all of those things. I am convinced that most millennials cherish the same traditions that the rest of us do.
The Importance
of Traditions . . .
Some scholars have described traditions as “heirlooms” that help each generation to “find its place” in the larger scheme of things. Traditions are a part of our history, and instill in us the feelings of reassurance and awe that belonging to something larger than ourselves invariably brings.
Not everyone’s history is the same, of course, nor are everyone’s traditions. Those differences are what make our individual lives at once universal and intensely personal.
Among my husband’s favorite family memories is their traditional way of celebrating Thanksgiving Day in Florence, Alabama, when he was growing up. The “big game” pitting football rival high schools from Florence and neighboring Sheffield was always played on Thanksgiving Day afternoon. Jim remembers his mother and others busying themselves in the morning, making preparations for the feast to come, and then everyone going to the stadium to cheer their team. Afterward, in victory or defeat, the turkey dinner was served.
In my own family, the “big game” was usually televised (and usually LSU) so leaving our house was not necessary. Instead, in the morning all necessary preparations were made for the meal by the women while the men enjoyed a hunting trip. The meal itself was served either before or after the televised game – everyone knew the order of priority!
In both of our families, the tradition of pausing to give thanks for our many blessings was always the real cause for the day’s activities. Football was part of the day, as was a delicious dinner featuring turkey and all of the trimmings. But it was remembering to be thankful that was the reason for the celebration.
After Jim and I established our own home together, we incorporated not only treasured traditions from our own families, but also added some new ones (another helping of blackened turkey, anyone?). In every case, however, these traditions helped to nurture our combined families and to reconnect all of us with our collective past.
The Neville Tradition . . .
Not only do families have cherished traditions, but institutions have them, too. In our area, Neville High School has a well-earned reputation for honoring and preserving many traditions. The high school first opened its doors to students in the early 1930’s. Since then, Neville has graduated decades of young students striving to live up to the school’s motto, “Excellence in All Things”. For nearly 90 years, the school has maintained an enviable level of excellence in academics and in athletics.
As time passed and the school grew, new traditions had to be established. For example, when the student body needed a mascot, they selected the Bengal Tiger – a beautiful but fierce animal. The chosen school colors of black and gold began dominating apparel, and gradually over the years, other elements were added.
The Tigerettes, an all-girl spirit group at Neville, incorporated the tiger name as part of their own, and became widely known for their fierce loyalty to the Neville athletes. And when the practice of having a live mascot attend games and pep rallies became popular, Neville “adopted” Shasta, a Bengal tiger housed at the city zoo. Shasta was brought in a special rolling cage pulled behind a truck to the pep rallies and to the football games, often with the Neville cheerleaders riding atop the moving cage with them.
September 1969
to September 2019 . . .
Recognizing the need for an additional spirit group at Neville, the school’s administration approved the formation of the Bengal Belles, an all-girl high kick dance line. The young women wore simple black and white uniforms, and performed military-style routines at halftime and at some pep rallies. Members of the Neville band created a special cadence for them to march to, and members within the Bengals wrote a special chant to show their pride.
In September of this year, the Bengal Belles celebrated their golden anniversary — recognizing a tradition that has lasted 50 years and honoring the very first Bengal Belle line (1969-’70). The uniform — that classic black and white worn by the first line — is still being worn today. The special march cadence is still being played as the line takes the stage in the auditorium for a pep rally or enters the football field for a halftime dance routine. These newest Bengals still chant “their” chant, and do it all as part of this 50-year-old tradition.
As happens over time, some of the Bengal Belle traditions have been amended or added. High kick drill routines have merged with modern dance steps, for example, keeping the lines “current” with the times and mining the previous formal dance training that many new Bengals now already have when they join the line. Special additional uniforms have been created in support of the group’s increased participation in regional and national dance competitions.
Even with these minor changes, there was no doubt recently when women from five decades of high school dance lines came together to celebrate their part in their school’s history. Clearly, they were ALL Bengal Belles. Members of the 50 lines laughed and cried together as they shared memories not only of their experiences as Bengal Belles, but also shared their experiences from later on in their lives — deaths, life-changing illnesses, marriages and divorce, children and grandchildren, career successes, and disappointments.
It is important to remember, I think, that today’s world of women’s equality and status was not the world in which those early Bengal Belles grew up. Theirs was a time when women’s “roles” were more strictly defined, and when there were many fewer opportunities for young women to develop personal leadership skills.
When I was thinking about those times some years ago and how they have since changed for women, I made the comment that the captain of the Bengal Belles is much the same as the quarterback on the football team. Both must be strong leaders, courageous in the face of adversity, and loyal beyond measure to their line/team. For the early Bengal Belles, being a part of an all-female group that was tested regularly both in skills and in endurance, and that depended on one another to succeed served as a kind of incubator for their later lives. I believe that being a Bengal Belle with its emphasis on personal discipline and accountability for the good of the team was one very real way that those young women — and the young women participating today — could dare to reach their true potential as the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.
To those who would push aside the opportunity to belong to organizations like the Bengal Belles as “old fashioned”, I feel sincere pity. They are cutting themselves off from the chain of young women (some might say “family) who came together year after year from different backgrounds, striving to be their best not only for their own growth, but also out of a deep respect for those who had come before.
Not Ashes, but Fire . . .
Gustav Mahler, a 19th century composer and conductor, once wrote something that I think speaks to the importance of traditions such as the Bengal Belles to our lives. Mahler wrote, “Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire.”
Certainly the original fire that was present when that first line of Bengals took the field fifty years ago was still very much in evidence when the current line of millenials danced in that first line’s honor. When the reunion was over, more than one of the Reunion Bengals reminded the new Bengals that in fifty short years, THEY would be honoring the group’s centennial – 100 years of excellence.
No, there were no ashes here that September weekend — only the fire that comes from a tradition of pride and respect for those who have gone before. So may it always be.
