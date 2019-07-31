Writer’s Note: Full disclosure — I am a proud mother and grandmother and I’m about to tell you one of the reasons why.
My topic concerns something very dear to me: volunteerism. Both Jim and I have spent considerable parts of our life together working as volunteers. That has made all the difference in the quality of life — and the many close friendships — that we continue to enjoy today.
The genesis for this column was a recent posting on Facebook by the Sandy Ridge Elementary PTA in Waxhaw, North Carolina. They posted their “Volunteer of the Week” feature and pictured there — smiling with nearly identical smiles — were our daughter, Leigh Grainger, and her daughter, Hannah Grace Grainger (who will enter second grade there this fall). What followed was a summary of the activities that Leigh has been involved in both for this PTA as well as during previous years with daycare, Pre-K, and kindergarten through a variety of volunteer roles in North Carolina. Leigh has volunteered her considerable marketing and public relations skills for years (and her cooking talents that are equally appreciated), and has relished every minute.
When Hannah was old enough, we noticed that she began volunteering with her mother when the activity was something that she could do. I hope that soon her younger sister, Savannah, will join in and continue this important family tradition. The volunteer spirit is alive and well, and Jim and I are especially proud to see it manifesting itself in these next generations.
Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” No matter your age, there is something that you can do to help make things a little better for others. I wish that everyone would look for a place to volunteer and then do so. I have no doubt that their lives would be richer for those experiences. I honestly believe that there just might be a little less self-centeredness and a little more respect for others if they did. — GP
The Volunteer Spirit . . .
Many of my earliest childhood memories are of my mother volunteering at our church. She was a dependable “I will!” when there were things that needed to be done. When I began school, she was again right there, volunteering for PTA or to be a room mother — or both! Her example of helping out as a volunteer whenever she was needed left a lasting impression on me of the importance of doing for others — of lending a helping hand because you want to, not because you have to.
Several weeks ago, a newspaper clipping from 1964 was shared with me. In it, 5 of my close girl friends and I are seated together in what appears to be a drawing room. Three of us were probably freshmen in high school, and the three others were a year older. There was no article with the photograph, but several of us pictured in it have surmised that it shows us during the year or so that we were volunteering at the nursing home in Newellton in Tensas Parish.
That photo reminded me of this, my first “adult” volunteer act — the first continuing volunteer responsibility that I assumed. It was humbling in many ways for young teenaged girls — we shampooed hair, gave manicures, wrote letters, read books, and mostly provided “company” for the elderly living there.
I have never forgotten that experience. It taught me that the very young are not the only ones who are helpless and sometimes lonely in this life. That experience, combined with lessons learned around our family table about the importance of being involved in the community and helping others, set me on a lifelong course of active volunteerism.
Volunteerism Hides
in Our Lives . . .
Have you ever stopped to think about one of the common denominators in much of the work that we do to sustain ourselves and our families? Consider this: nearly every “job” that we have has within it a “helping others” component. Physicians help the sick, teachers help others to learn, law enforcement folks help keep us safe, food service workers help protect our food and health, garbage collectors protect our environment, religious leaders help protect our souls, transportation workers help us move about safely — the list goes on and on.
Clearly, one’s work is not a volunteer activity — far from it. And yet the underlying concept of volunteerism — helping others — is firmly there. The richest lives come not from increased wealth but from increased activities outside of the workplace that help others to have better lives. Today’s “pass it forward” movement embodies that idea.
The late British Prime Minister and WWII architect Winston Churchill clearly understood the importance of volunteering to one’s quality of life. “We make a living by what we get,” Churchill said, “but we make a life by what we give.” He recognized that giving of our time to help others would enrich our lives in ways money could not. He was right.
Who Volunteers
and Where?
A quick review of recent data on volunteerism in the USA indicates that parents volunteer more often than those without children (at a rate 48% higher). The demographic volunteering at the highest rate is working mothers like my daughter.
Contrary to what many people might think, data shows that those who are the busiest tend to volunteer the most. Volunteers as a group tend to donate more to charities than their counterparts, and they are more likely to vote in local elections and be active in civic organizations.
Much of volunteer work centers on fundraising for nonprofits (36%). Donating food and preparing meals is the second most often recorded volunteer activity (34.2%), with transportation and doing small jobs (23%), tutoring (23%), donating management/professional services (20.5%) and mentoring (26.2%) closing out the list.
Economic Impact
of Volunteers . . .
A quick review of the 2018 Volunteering in America annual report gives a “snapshot” of the state of volunteerism in our country today. What I found reinforced what I have come to believe — volunteers have both tangible and intangible worth in our society.
I learned that there are two types of volunteers that are recognized by the statisticians — “formal” and “informal”. Formal volunteers are those who do volunteer work through a specific organization. Informal volunteers do work in a freelance fashion, helping friends, family, and neighbors in an unorganized but nonetheless extremely important fashion.
The numbers gathered are impressive. Approximately 30.3% of adults 16 or older (77.34 million people) volunteer through an organization. Their work amounts to 6.9 billion volunteer hours estimated to be worth approximately $167 billion dollars. These are the hours that are routinely counted by the organizations that are receiving the benefit of volunteers. But millions more are involved in informal volunteer activities that go uncounted for the most part, and these acts happen every day. Even though they are never “officially” counted, they DO count.
The Future
of Volunteerism . . .
There is no reason for a person to sit at home, complaining that there is “nothing to do”. There is plenty to do, and at every turn. All one has to do is look.
A family member or neighbor may need some help with the yard, or perhaps a child’s sports team needs some help feeding the team before a big game. The local Arts community may need some fundraising help, or perhaps a local museum or hospital needs “greeters”.
The local school system may need volunteers to help chaperone field trips, or community board members to help gauge its success in educating the children. Cities may need business leaders to step up and help educate those who would like to become business owners but don’t know where to begin. And there are always folks who are lonely who would be cheered up more than you might imagine sharing a cup of coffee and a little conservation.
We do many things throughout our lives for which we are paid. But perhaps the true “reward” of volunteerism — our freely given time — is much more valuable. And those who volunteer must never assume that because they don’t add to the family bank account through their volunteer work, that this work doesn’t “count”. As author Sherry Anderson put it, “Volunteers don’t get paid, not because they are worthless, but because they’re priceless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.